TuYa BLE-YL01

Model BLE-YL01 Vendor TuYa Description Smart WiFi Zigbee chlorine meter Exposes tds, temperature, battery, ph, ec, orp, free_chlorine, ph_max, ph_min, ec_max, ec_min, orp_max, orp_min, free_chlorine_max, free_chlorine_min, salinity, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Total Dissolved Solids. Value can be found in the published state on the tds property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

pH value, if the pH value is lower than 6.5, it means that the water quality is too acidic and has impurities, and it is necessary to add disinfectant water for disinfection. Value can be found in the published state on the ph property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is pH .

Electrical conductivity. Value can be found in the published state on the ec property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is µS/cm .

Oxidation Reduction Potential value. If the ORP value is above 850mv, it means that the disinfectant has been added too much, and it is necessary to add water or change the water for neutralization. If the ORP value is below 487mv, it means that too little disinfectant has been added and the pool needs to be disinfected again. Value can be found in the published state on the orp property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

# Free chlorine (numeric)

Free chlorine value. The water in the swimming pool should be between 6.5-8ph and ORP should be between 487-840mv, and the chlorine value will be displayed normally. Chlorine will not be displayed if either value is out of range. Value can be found in the published state on the free_chlorine property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mg/L .

# Ph max (numeric)

pH maximal value. Value can be found in the published state on the ph_max property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ph_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 20 . The unit of this value is pH .

# Ph min (numeric)

pH minimal value. Value can be found in the published state on the ph_min property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ph_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 20 . The unit of this value is pH .

# Ec max (numeric)

Electrical Conductivity maximal value. Value can be found in the published state on the ec_max property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ec_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is µS/cm .

# Ec min (numeric)

Electrical Conductivity minimal value. Value can be found in the published state on the ec_min property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ec_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is µS/cm .

# Orp max (numeric)

Oxidation Reduction Potential maximal value. Value can be found in the published state on the orp_max property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"orp_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000 . The unit of this value is mV .

# Orp min (numeric)

Oxidation Reduction Potential minimal value. Value can be found in the published state on the orp_min property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"orp_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000 . The unit of this value is mV .

# Free chlorine max (numeric)

Free Chlorine maximal value. Value can be found in the published state on the free_chlorine_max property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"free_chlorine_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 15 . The unit of this value is mg/L .

# Free chlorine min (numeric)

Free Chlorine minimal value. Value can be found in the published state on the free_chlorine_min property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"free_chlorine_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 15 . The unit of this value is mg/L .

Salt value. Value can be found in the published state on the salinity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is µS/cm .