Bosch BHI-US
|Model
|BHI-US
|Vendor
|Bosch
|Description
|Universal Switch II
|Exposes
|battery_low, voltage, config_led_top_left_press, config_led_top_right_press, config_led_bottom_left_press, config_led_bottom_right_press, config_led_top_left_longpress, config_led_top_right_longpress, config_led_bottom_left_longpress, config_led_bottom_right_longpress, action
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
To pair this device you have to install the device via its installation code. The installation code can be obtained by scanning the QR-code on the inside of the battery cover with your smartphone. Then get the device into pairing mode. In zigbee2mqtt navigate to "Settings" --> "Tools" and click on "Add install code". Paste the code you got from the QR-code and confirm by clicking "OK", then ensure permit joining is active. Wait for your device to be joined.
Factory reset
To reset the device to factory settings, remove one of the batteries. While pressing and holding the device's bottom left button, insert the battery. As soon as the device's LED is starting to blink orange, release the main button and press and hold it again until the device's LED is lighting up green. The device will then restart and look for a Zigbee network to join.
LED Configuration
The blinking pattern and color of the device LED can be configured individually for each button short/long press and for the confirmation indication.
The configuration is an 9-byte hex string as follows:
- RGB color (3 bytes), e.g.
22bbfffor light blue
- Position (1 bytes),
01= upper half,
02= lower half,
00= both
- Light Pattern (fade-in duration, light on duration, fade-out duration, light off duration; 1 bytes each, e.g.
010f0102for fast fade-in and fade-out (
01), long light on duration
0f, and a short pause in between
02.
- Number of repetitions, e.g.
01for single execution,
05for flashing 5 times
Examples:
- Full string from above:
22bbff01010f010205
- Triple white flash:
ffffff000001000103
- Default amber light on short press:
ff4200000104010001
- Default amber light on long press:
ff4200000502050001
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
led_response: Specifies LED color (rgb) and pattern of the confirmation response as hex string. 0-2: RGB value (e.g. ffffff = white) 3: Light position (01=top, 02=bottom, 00=full) 4-7: Durations for sequence fade-in -> on -> fade-out -> off (e.g. 01020102) 8: Number of Repetitions (01=1 to ff=255) Example: 30ff00000102010001. The value must be textual.
Exposes
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
LED config (top left short press) (text)
Specifies LED color (rgb) and pattern on short press as hex string. 0-2: RGB value (e.g. ffffff = white) 3: Light position (01=top, 02=bottom, 00=full) 4-7: Durations for sequence fade-in -> on -> fade-out -> off (e.g. 01020102) 8: Number of Repetitions (01=1 to ff=255) Example: ff1493000104010001. Value can be found in the published state on the
config_led_top_left_press property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"config_led_top_left_press": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"config_led_top_left_press": "VALUE"}.
LED config (top right short press) (text)
Specifies LED color (rgb) and pattern on short press as hex string. 0-2: RGB value (e.g. ffffff = white) 3: Light position (01=top, 02=bottom, 00=full) 4-7: Durations for sequence fade-in -> on -> fade-out -> off (e.g. 01020102) 8: Number of Repetitions (01=1 to ff=255) Example: ff1493000104010001. Value can be found in the published state on the
config_led_top_right_press property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"config_led_top_right_press": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"config_led_top_right_press": "VALUE"}.
LED config (bottom left short press) (text)
Specifies LED color (rgb) and pattern on short press as hex string. 0-2: RGB value (e.g. ffffff = white) 3: Light position (01=top, 02=bottom, 00=full) 4-7: Durations for sequence fade-in -> on -> fade-out -> off (e.g. 01020102) 8: Number of Repetitions (01=1 to ff=255) Example: ff1493000104010001. Value can be found in the published state on the
config_led_bottom_left_press property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"config_led_bottom_left_press": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"config_led_bottom_left_press": "VALUE"}.
LED config (bottom right short press) (text)
Specifies LED color (rgb) and pattern on short press as hex string. 0-2: RGB value (e.g. ffffff = white) 3: Light position (01=top, 02=bottom, 00=full) 4-7: Durations for sequence fade-in -> on -> fade-out -> off (e.g. 01020102) 8: Number of Repetitions (01=1 to ff=255) Example: ff1493000104010001. Value can be found in the published state on the
config_led_bottom_right_press property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"config_led_bottom_right_press": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"config_led_bottom_right_press": "VALUE"}.
LED config (top left long press) (text)
Specifies LED color (rgb) and pattern on long press as hex string. 0-2: RGB value (e.g. ffffff = white) 3: Light position (01=top, 02=bottom, 00=full) 4-7: Durations for sequence fade-in -> on -> fade-out -> off (e.g. 01020102) 8: Number of Repetitions (01=1 to ff=255) Example: ff4200000502050001. Value can be found in the published state on the
config_led_top_left_longpress property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"config_led_top_left_longpress": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"config_led_top_left_longpress": "VALUE"}.
LED config (top right long press) (text)
Specifies LED color (rgb) and pattern on long press as hex string. 0-2: RGB value (e.g. ffffff = white) 3: Light position (01=top, 02=bottom, 00=full) 4-7: Durations for sequence fade-in -> on -> fade-out -> off (e.g. 01020102) 8: Number of Repetitions (01=1 to ff=255) Example: ff4200000502050001. Value can be found in the published state on the
config_led_top_right_longpress property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"config_led_top_right_longpress": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"config_led_top_right_longpress": "VALUE"}.
LED config (bottom left long press) (text)
Specifies LED color (rgb) and pattern on long press as hex string. 0-2: RGB value (e.g. ffffff = white) 3: Light position (01=top, 02=bottom, 00=full) 4-7: Durations for sequence fade-in -> on -> fade-out -> off (e.g. 01020102) 8: Number of Repetitions (01=1 to ff=255) Example: ff4200000502050001. Value can be found in the published state on the
config_led_bottom_left_longpress property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"config_led_bottom_left_longpress": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"config_led_bottom_left_longpress": "VALUE"}.
LED config (bottom right long press) (text)
Specifies LED color (rgb) and pattern on long press as hex string. 0-2: RGB value (e.g. ffffff = white) 3: Light position (01=top, 02=bottom, 00=full) 4-7: Durations for sequence fade-in -> on -> fade-out -> off (e.g. 01020102) 8: Number of Repetitions (01=1 to ff=255) Example: ff4200000502050001. Value can be found in the published state on the
config_led_bottom_right_longpress property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"config_led_bottom_right_longpress": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"config_led_bottom_right_longpress": "VALUE"}.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
button_top_left_release,
button_top_right_release,
button_bottom_left_release,
button_bottom_right_release,
button_top_left_longpress,
button_top_right_longpress,
button_bottom_left_longpress,
button_bottom_right_longpress,
button_top_left_longpress_release,
button_top_right_longpress_release,
button_bottom_left_longpress_release,
button_bottom_right_longpress_release.