Bosch BHI-US

Model BHI-US Vendor Bosch Description Universal Switch II Exposes battery_low, voltage, config_led_top_left_press, config_led_top_right_press, config_led_bottom_left_press, config_led_bottom_right_press, config_led_top_left_longpress, config_led_top_right_longpress, config_led_bottom_left_longpress, config_led_bottom_right_longpress, action Picture

To pair this device you have to install the device via its installation code. The installation code can be obtained by scanning the QR-code on the inside of the battery cover with your smartphone. Then get the device into pairing mode. In zigbee2mqtt navigate to "Settings" --> "Tools" and click on "Add install code". Paste the code you got from the QR-code and confirm by clicking "OK", then ensure permit joining is active. Wait for your device to be joined.

To reset the device to factory settings, remove one of the batteries. While pressing and holding the device's bottom left button, insert the battery. As soon as the device's LED is starting to blink orange, release the main button and press and hold it again until the device's LED is lighting up green. The device will then restart and look for a Zigbee network to join.

The blinking pattern and color of the device LED can be configured individually for each button short/long press and for the confirmation indication.

The configuration is an 9-byte hex string as follows:

RGB color (3 bytes), e.g. 22bbff for light blue

for light blue Position (1 bytes), 01 = upper half, 02 = lower half, 00 = both

= upper half, = lower half, = both Light Pattern (fade-in duration, light on duration, fade-out duration, light off duration; 1 bytes each, e.g. 010f0102 for fast fade-in and fade-out ( 01 ), long light on duration 0f , and a short pause in between 02 .

for fast fade-in and fade-out ( ), long light on duration , and a short pause in between . Number of repetitions, e.g. 01 for single execution, 05 for flashing 5 times

Examples:

Full string from above: 22bbff01010f010205

Triple white flash: ffffff000001000103

Default amber light on short press: ff4200000104010001

Default amber light on long press: ff4200000502050001

How to use device type specific configuration

led_response : Specifies LED color (rgb) and pattern of the confirmation response as hex string. 0-2: RGB value (e.g. ffffff = white) 3: Light position (01=top, 02=bottom, 00=full) 4-7: Durations for sequence fade-in -> on -> fade-out -> off (e.g. 01020102) 8: Number of Repetitions (01=1 to ff=255) Example: 30ff00000102010001. The value must be textual.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Specifies LED color (rgb) and pattern on short press as hex string. 0-2: RGB value (e.g. ffffff = white) 3: Light position (01=top, 02=bottom, 00=full) 4-7: Durations for sequence fade-in -> on -> fade-out -> off (e.g. 01020102) 8: Number of Repetitions (01=1 to ff=255) Example: ff1493000104010001. Value can be found in the published state on the config_led_top_left_press property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"config_led_top_left_press": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"config_led_top_left_press": "VALUE"} .

Specifies LED color (rgb) and pattern on short press as hex string. 0-2: RGB value (e.g. ffffff = white) 3: Light position (01=top, 02=bottom, 00=full) 4-7: Durations for sequence fade-in -> on -> fade-out -> off (e.g. 01020102) 8: Number of Repetitions (01=1 to ff=255) Example: ff1493000104010001. Value can be found in the published state on the config_led_top_right_press property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"config_led_top_right_press": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"config_led_top_right_press": "VALUE"} .

Specifies LED color (rgb) and pattern on short press as hex string. 0-2: RGB value (e.g. ffffff = white) 3: Light position (01=top, 02=bottom, 00=full) 4-7: Durations for sequence fade-in -> on -> fade-out -> off (e.g. 01020102) 8: Number of Repetitions (01=1 to ff=255) Example: ff1493000104010001. Value can be found in the published state on the config_led_bottom_left_press property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"config_led_bottom_left_press": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"config_led_bottom_left_press": "VALUE"} .

Specifies LED color (rgb) and pattern on short press as hex string. 0-2: RGB value (e.g. ffffff = white) 3: Light position (01=top, 02=bottom, 00=full) 4-7: Durations for sequence fade-in -> on -> fade-out -> off (e.g. 01020102) 8: Number of Repetitions (01=1 to ff=255) Example: ff1493000104010001. Value can be found in the published state on the config_led_bottom_right_press property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"config_led_bottom_right_press": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"config_led_bottom_right_press": "VALUE"} .

Specifies LED color (rgb) and pattern on long press as hex string. 0-2: RGB value (e.g. ffffff = white) 3: Light position (01=top, 02=bottom, 00=full) 4-7: Durations for sequence fade-in -> on -> fade-out -> off (e.g. 01020102) 8: Number of Repetitions (01=1 to ff=255) Example: ff4200000502050001. Value can be found in the published state on the config_led_top_left_longpress property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"config_led_top_left_longpress": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"config_led_top_left_longpress": "VALUE"} .

Specifies LED color (rgb) and pattern on long press as hex string. 0-2: RGB value (e.g. ffffff = white) 3: Light position (01=top, 02=bottom, 00=full) 4-7: Durations for sequence fade-in -> on -> fade-out -> off (e.g. 01020102) 8: Number of Repetitions (01=1 to ff=255) Example: ff4200000502050001. Value can be found in the published state on the config_led_top_right_longpress property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"config_led_top_right_longpress": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"config_led_top_right_longpress": "VALUE"} .

Specifies LED color (rgb) and pattern on long press as hex string. 0-2: RGB value (e.g. ffffff = white) 3: Light position (01=top, 02=bottom, 00=full) 4-7: Durations for sequence fade-in -> on -> fade-out -> off (e.g. 01020102) 8: Number of Repetitions (01=1 to ff=255) Example: ff4200000502050001. Value can be found in the published state on the config_led_bottom_left_longpress property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"config_led_bottom_left_longpress": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"config_led_bottom_left_longpress": "VALUE"} .

Specifies LED color (rgb) and pattern on long press as hex string. 0-2: RGB value (e.g. ffffff = white) 3: Light position (01=top, 02=bottom, 00=full) 4-7: Durations for sequence fade-in -> on -> fade-out -> off (e.g. 01020102) 8: Number of Repetitions (01=1 to ff=255) Example: ff4200000502050001. Value can be found in the published state on the config_led_bottom_right_longpress property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"config_led_bottom_right_longpress": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"config_led_bottom_right_longpress": "VALUE"} .