Bosch BHI-US

To pair this device you have to install the device via its installation code. The installation code can be obtained by scanning the QR-code on the inside of the battery cover with your smartphone. Then get the device into pairing mode. In zigbee2mqtt navigate to "Settings" --> "Tools" and click on "Add install code". Paste the code you got from the QR-code and confirm by clicking "OK" which will get zigbee2mqtt into pairing mode automatically. Wait for your device to be joined.

# Factory reset

To reset the device to factory settings, remove one of the batteries. While pressing and holding the device's bottom left button, insert the battery. As soon as the device's LED is starting to blink orange, release the main button and press and hold it again until the device's LED is lighting up green. The device will then restart and look for a Zigbee network to join.

# LED Configuration

The blinking pattern and color of the device LED can be configured individually for each button short/long press and for the confirmation indication.

The configuration is an 18-byte hex string as follows:

RGB color (6 bytes), e.g. 22bbff for light blue

for light blue Position (2 bytes), 01 = upper half, 02 = lower half, 00 = both

= upper half, = lower half, = both Light Pattern (fade-in duration, light on duration, fade-out duration, light off duration; 2 bytes each, e.g. 010f0102 for fast fade-in and fade-out ( 01 ), long light on duration 0f , and a short pause in between 02 .

for fast fade-in and fade-out ( ), long light on duration , and a short pause in between . Number of repetitions, e.g. 01 for single execution, 05 for flashing 5 times

Examples: