Schlage BE468
|Model
|BE468
|Vendor
|Schlage
|Description
|Connect smart deadbolt
|Exposes
|lock (state, lock_state), battery, pin_code, action, action_source_name, action_user, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
expose_pin: Expose pin of this lock in the published payload (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Lock
The current state of this lock is in the published state under the
state property (value is
LOCK or
UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "LOCK"} or
{"state": "UNLOCK"}. To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}. This lock exposes a lock state which can be found in the published state under the
lock_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
not_fully_locked,
locked,
unlocked.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Pin_code (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pin_code": {"user": VALUE, "user_type": VALUE, "user_enabled": VALUE, "pin_code": VALUE}} To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pin_code": ""}.
user(numeric): User ID to set or clear the pincode for
user_type(enum): Type of user, unrestricted: owner (default), (year|week)_day_schedule: user has ability to open lock based on specific time period, master: user has ability to both program and operate the door lock, non_access: user is recognized by the lock but does not have the ability to open the lock allowed values:
unrestricted,
year_day_schedule,
week_day_schedule,
master,
non_access
user_enabled(binary): Whether the user is enabled/disabled allowed values:
trueor
false
pin_code(numeric): Pincode to set, set pincode to null to clear
Action (enum)
Triggered action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
unknown,
lock,
unlock,
lock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id,
lock_failure_invalid_schedule,
unlock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id,
unlock_failure_invalid_schedule,
one_touch_lock,
key_lock,
key_unlock,
auto_lock,
schedule_lock,
schedule_unlock,
manual_lock,
manual_unlock,
non_access_user_operational_event.
Action_source_name (enum)
Source of the triggered action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_source_name property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
keypad,
rfid,
manual,
rf.
Action_user (numeric)
ID of user that triggered the action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_user property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.