Zigbee2MQTT

SONOFF BASICZBR3

ModelBASICZBR3
VendorSONOFF
DescriptionZigbee smart switch
Exposesswitch (state), linkquality
PictureSONOFF BASICZBR3

Notes

Pairing

If brand new, when powered on it will attempt to pair to Zigbee2MQTT automatically. If not (or if has been paired before and needs to be re-paired) - press and hold the (relay) button on the top for about 5 seconds until the relay clicks and the red LED flashes several times. The device will then go into pairing mode and the blue LED will begin to flash. When connected, the blue LED will turn on solid. It should then be connected to Zigbee2MQTT. Pressing the button should activate the relay on/off as normal, and the red LED will be on/off.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.