# SONOFF BASICZBR3

Model BASICZBR3 Vendor SONOFF Description Zigbee smart switch Exposes switch (state), linkquality Picture

If brand new, when powered on it will attempt to pair to Zigbee2MQTT automatically. If not (or if has been paired before and needs to be re-paired) - press and hold the (relay) button on the top for about 5 seconds until the relay clicks and the red LED flashes several times. The device will then go into pairing mode and the blue LED will begin to flash. When connected, the blue LED will turn on solid. It should then be connected to Zigbee2MQTT. Pressing the button should activate the relay on/off as normal, and the red LED will be on/off.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .