SONOFF BASICZBR3
|Model
|BASICZBR3
|Vendor
|SONOFF
|Description
|Zigbee smart switch
|Exposes
|switch (state), linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
If brand new, when powered on it will attempt to pair to Zigbee2MQTT automatically. If not (or if has been paired before and needs to be re-paired) - press and hold the (relay) button on the top for about 5 seconds until the relay clicks and the red LED flashes several times. The device will then go into pairing mode and the blue LED will begin to flash. When connected, the blue LED will turn on solid. It should then be connected to Zigbee2MQTT. Pressing the button should activate the relay on/off as normal, and the red LED will be on/off.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.