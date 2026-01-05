SONOFF BASIC-ZB1GSP
|Model
|BASIC-ZB1GSP
|Vendor
|SONOFF
|Description
|Zigbee smart plug with power monitoring
|Exposes
|switch (state), power_on_behavior, inching_control_set, network_indicator, power, current, voltage, total_energy_consumption, energy_today, energy_month, energy_yesterday, outlet_control_protect, ac_current_max_overload_enable, ac_current_max_overload, ac_voltage_max_overload_enable, ac_voltage_max_overload, ac_power_max_overload_enable, ac_power_max_overload, consumption_records, consumption_records_dst, read_consumption_records, clear_history
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Power-on behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_on_behavior": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
toggle,
previous.
Inching control set (composite)
Device Inching function Settings. The device will automatically turn off (turn on) after each turn on (turn off) for a specified period of time.. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"inching_control_set": {"inching_control": VALUE, "inching_time": VALUE, "inching_mode": VALUE}}
inching_control(binary): Enable/disable inching function. allowed values:
ENABLEor
DISABLE
inching_time(numeric): Delay time for executing a inching action. min value is 0.5, max value is 3599.5, unit is seconds
inching_mode(binary): Set inching off or inching on mode. allowed values:
ONor
OFF
Network indicator (binary)
Network indicator settings, turn off/on the blue online status network indicator.. Value can be found in the published state on the
network_indicator property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"network_indicator": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"network_indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true network indicator is ON, if
false OFF.
Power (numeric)
Active power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Current (numeric)
Current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"current": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Total energy consumption (numeric)
CurrentSummationDelivered. Value can be found in the published state on the
total_energy_consumption property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"total_energy_consumption": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy today (numeric)
Electricity consumption for the day. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_today property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"energy_today": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy month (numeric)
Electricity consumption for the month. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_month property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"energy_month": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy yesterday (numeric)
Electricity consumption for the yesterday. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_yesterday property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"energy_yesterday": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Outlet control protect (binary)
Outlet overload protection Settings. Value can be found in the published state on the
outlet_control_protect property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"outlet_control_protect": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"outlet_control_protect": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true outlet control protect is ON, if
false OFF.
Ac current max overload enable (binary)
AC current overload protection enable. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_current_max_overload_enable property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ac_current_max_overload_enable": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ac_current_max_overload_enable": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON ac current max overload enable is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Ac current max overload (numeric)
AC current overload threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_current_max_overload property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ac_current_max_overload": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ac_current_max_overload": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.1 and the maximum value is
32. The unit of this value is
A.
Ac voltage max overload enable (binary)
AC voltage overload protection enable. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_voltage_max_overload_enable property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ac_voltage_max_overload_enable": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ac_voltage_max_overload_enable": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON ac voltage max overload enable is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Ac voltage max overload (numeric)
AC voltage overload threshold (runtime validated by detected supply band). Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_voltage_max_overload property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ac_voltage_max_overload": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ac_voltage_max_overload": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
85 and the maximum value is
277. The unit of this value is
V.
Ac power max overload enable (binary)
AC power overload protection enable. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_power_max_overload_enable property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ac_power_max_overload_enable": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ac_power_max_overload_enable": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON ac power max overload enable is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Ac power max overload (numeric)
AC power overload threshold (runtime validated by detected supply band). Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_power_max_overload property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ac_power_max_overload": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ac_power_max_overload": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
7680. The unit of this value is
W.
Consumption records (text)
Value can be found in the published state on the
consumption_records property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Consumption records dst (text)
Value can be found in the published state on the
consumption_records_dst property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Read consumption records (composite)
Read power-consumption history records (24h / monthly days / halfyear months).. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"read_consumption_records": {"type": VALUE, "index": VALUE, "offset": VALUE}}
type(enum): Record type: get24Hours, get30Days or get180Days. allowed values:
get24Hours,
get30Days,
get180Days
index(numeric): Block index: 24h => 0/1/240(DST), 30d => 0/1, 180d => 0. For 24h/30d, index=0 auto-fetches block 0+1. max value is 240
offset(numeric): Offset: 24h => 0..6(days), 30d => 0..5(months), 180d => 0. max value is 6
Clear history (enum)
Clear historical electricity data.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"clear_history": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
clear.