SONOFF BASIC-ZB1GSP

Model BASIC-ZB1GSP Vendor SONOFF Description Zigbee smart plug with power monitoring Exposes switch (state), power_on_behavior, inching_control_set, network_indicator, power, current, voltage, total_energy_consumption, energy_today, energy_month, energy_yesterday, outlet_control_protect, ac_current_max_overload_enable, ac_current_max_overload, ac_voltage_max_overload_enable, ac_voltage_max_overload, ac_power_max_overload_enable, ac_power_max_overload, consumption_records, consumption_records_dst, read_consumption_records, clear_history Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , toggle , previous .

Device Inching function Settings. The device will automatically turn off (turn on) after each turn on (turn off) for a specified period of time.. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"inching_control_set": {"inching_control": VALUE, "inching_time": VALUE, "inching_mode": VALUE}}

inching_control (binary): Enable/disable inching function. allowed values: ENABLE or DISABLE

(binary): Enable/disable inching function. allowed values: or inching_time (numeric): Delay time for executing a inching action. min value is 0.5, max value is 3599.5, unit is seconds

(numeric): Delay time for executing a inching action. min value is 0.5, max value is 3599.5, unit is seconds inching_mode (binary): Set inching off or inching on mode. allowed values: ON or OFF

Network indicator settings, turn off/on the blue online status network indicator.. Value can be found in the published state on the network_indicator property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"network_indicator": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"network_indicator": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true network indicator is ON, if false OFF.

Active power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

CurrentSummationDelivered. Value can be found in the published state on the total_energy_consumption property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"total_energy_consumption": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Electricity consumption for the day. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_today property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy_today": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Electricity consumption for the month. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_month property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy_month": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Electricity consumption for the yesterday. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_yesterday property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy_yesterday": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Outlet overload protection Settings. Value can be found in the published state on the outlet_control_protect property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"outlet_control_protect": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"outlet_control_protect": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true outlet control protect is ON, if false OFF.

AC current overload protection enable. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_current_max_overload_enable property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ac_current_max_overload_enable": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ac_current_max_overload_enable": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON ac current max overload enable is ON, if OFF OFF.

AC current overload threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_current_max_overload property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ac_current_max_overload": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ac_current_max_overload": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.1 and the maximum value is 32 . The unit of this value is A .

AC voltage overload protection enable. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_voltage_max_overload_enable property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ac_voltage_max_overload_enable": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ac_voltage_max_overload_enable": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON ac voltage max overload enable is ON, if OFF OFF.

AC voltage overload threshold (runtime validated by detected supply band). Value can be found in the published state on the ac_voltage_max_overload property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ac_voltage_max_overload": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ac_voltage_max_overload": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 85 and the maximum value is 277 . The unit of this value is V .

AC power overload protection enable. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_power_max_overload_enable property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ac_power_max_overload_enable": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ac_power_max_overload_enable": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON ac power max overload enable is ON, if OFF OFF.

AC power overload threshold (runtime validated by detected supply band). Value can be found in the published state on the ac_power_max_overload property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ac_power_max_overload": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ac_power_max_overload": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 7680 . The unit of this value is W .

Value can be found in the published state on the consumption_records property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Value can be found in the published state on the consumption_records_dst property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Read power-consumption history records (24h / monthly days / halfyear months).. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"read_consumption_records": {"type": VALUE, "index": VALUE, "offset": VALUE}}

type (enum): Record type: get24Hours, get30Days or get180Days. allowed values: get24Hours , get30Days , get180Days

(enum): Record type: get24Hours, get30Days or get180Days. allowed values: , , index (numeric): Block index: 24h => 0/1/240(DST), 30d => 0/1, 180d => 0. For 24h/30d, index=0 auto-fetches block 0+1. max value is 240

(numeric): Block index: 24h => 0/1/240(DST), 30d => 0/1, 180d => 0. For 24h/30d, index=0 auto-fetches block 0+1. max value is 240 offset (numeric): Offset: 24h => 0..6(days), 30d => 0..5(months), 180d => 0. max value is 6