TuYa BAC-003

Model BAC-003 Vendor TuYa Description Central air conditioner thermostat temperature controller Exposes state, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, fan_mode), linkquality Picture

Turn the thermostat ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , fan_mode .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 16 and 30 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , cool , heat , fan_only . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.