Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa BAC-003

ModelBAC-003
VendorTuYa
DescriptionCentral air conditioner thermostat temperature controller
Exposesstate, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, fan_mode), linkquality
PictureTuYa BAC-003

Exposes

State (binary)

Turn the thermostat ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, fan_mode.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 16 and 30. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, cool, heat, fan_only. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.