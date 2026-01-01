Tuya BAC-002

ModelBAC-002
VendorTuya
DescriptionFCU thermostat temperature controller
Exposesclimate (local_temperature, system_mode, fan_mode, current_heating_setpoint, preset, local_temperature_calibration), child_lock, max_temperature, deadzone_temperature, schedule_text
PictureTuya BAC-002

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • control_sequence_of_operation: . The value must be one of cooling_only, cooling_and_heating_4-pipes

  • expose_device_state: . The value must be true or false

Exposes

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature, system_mode, fan_mode, current_heating_setpoint, preset, local_temperature_calibration.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, cool, heat, fan_only. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: auto, manual. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is -9 and the maximum value is 9 with a step size of 1.

Child lock (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Max temperature (numeric)

Maximum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 35 and the maximum value is 45. The unit of this value is °C.

Deadzone temperature (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 5. The unit of this value is °C.

Schedule text (text)

Weekly schedule in the format "HH:MM/TT HH:MM/TT ...". Example for 12 segments: "06:00/20 11:30/21 13:30/22 17:30/23 06:00/24 12:00/23 14:30/22 17:30/21 06:00/19 12:30/20 14:30/21 18:30/20". Each segment contains:

  • HH:MM: Time in 24-hour format.
  • TT: Temperature in °C. Ensure all 12 segments are defined and separated by spaces.. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_text property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_text": NEW_VALUE}.