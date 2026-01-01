Tuya BAC-002
|Model
|BAC-002
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|FCU thermostat temperature controller
|Exposes
|climate (local_temperature, system_mode, fan_mode, current_heating_setpoint, preset, local_temperature_calibration), child_lock, max_temperature, deadzone_temperature, schedule_text
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
control_sequence_of_operation: . The value must be one of
cooling_only,
cooling_and_heating_4-pipes
expose_device_state: . The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
system_mode,
fan_mode,
current_heating_setpoint,
preset,
local_temperature_calibration.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
cool,
heat,
fan_only. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
auto,
manual. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-9and the maximum value is
9with a step size of
1.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Max temperature (numeric)
Maximum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
35 and the maximum value is
45. The unit of this value is
°C.
Deadzone temperature (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
5. The unit of this value is
°C.
Schedule text (text)
Weekly schedule in the format "HH:MM/TT HH:MM/TT ...". Example for 12 segments: "06:00/20 11:30/21 13:30/22 17:30/23 06:00/24 12:00/23 14:30/22 17:30/21 06:00/19 12:30/20 14:30/21 18:30/20". Each segment contains:
- HH:MM: Time in 24-hour format.
- TT: Temperature in °C. Ensure all 12 segments are defined and separated by spaces.. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_textproperty. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"schedule_text": NEW_VALUE}.