Tuya BAC-002

Model BAC-002 Vendor Tuya Description FCU thermostat temperature controller Exposes climate (local_temperature, system_mode, fan_mode, current_heating_setpoint, preset, local_temperature_calibration), child_lock, max_temperature, deadzone_temperature, schedule_text Picture

control_sequence_of_operation : . The value must be one of cooling_only , cooling_and_heating_4-pipes

expose_device_state : . The value must be true or false

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , system_mode , fan_mode , current_heating_setpoint , preset , local_temperature_calibration .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , cool , heat , fan_only . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -9 and the maximum value is 9 with a step size of 1 .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Maximum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 35 and the maximum value is 45 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 5 . The unit of this value is °C .

Weekly schedule in the format "HH:MM/TT HH:MM/TT ...". Example for 12 segments: "06:00/20 11:30/21 13:30/22 17:30/23 06:00/24 12:00/23 14:30/22 17:30/21 06:00/19 12:30/20 14:30/21 18:30/20". Each segment contains: