Model BAC-002-ALZB Vendor HKGK Description BAC series thermostat Exposes lock (state), climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, preset, fan_mode), sensor, programming_mode, linkquality Picture

Switch the thermostat off. Press and hold the temperature down button for +- 8 seconds to enable the pairing mode (display lights up and a WiFi-like icon is blinking). After successful interview turn the thermostat on again.

# Stop message flooding

This unit has a bug that makes it send multiple messages when updating. To stop this from flooding your MQTT Queues, please add the following to your configuration.yaml file:

devices: '0x12345678': friendly_name: thermostat debounce: 1

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the child_lock property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK ). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "LOCK"} or {"child_lock": "UNLOCK"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration , system_mode , preset , fan_mode .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 45 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , cool . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , . To read send a message to with payload . preset : Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: hold , program . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"preset": ""} .

: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature_calibration : Offset to be used in the local_temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 10 with a step size of 0.1 .

Select temperature sensor to use. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: IN , AL , OU .

Schedule MODE ⏱ - In this mode, the device executes a preset week programming temperature time and temperature..

week (enum): Week format user for schedule allowed values: 5+2 , 6+1 , 7

(enum): Week format user for schedule allowed values: , , workdays_schedule (text)

(text) holidays_schedule (text)