Hiladuo B09M3R35GC

ModelB09M3R35GC
VendorHiladuo
DescriptionMotorized roller shade
Exposesbattery, cover (state, position), reverse_direction, border, click_control, motor_fault, linkquality
PictureHiladuo B09M3R35GC

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Reverse direction (enum)

Reverse the motor direction. Value can be found in the published state on the reverse_direction property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reverse_direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: forward, back.

Border (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the border property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"border": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: up, down, up_delete, down_delete, remove_top_bottom.

Click control (enum)

Single motor steps. Value can be found in the published state on the click_control property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"click_control": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: up, down.

Motor fault (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the motor_fault property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true motor fault is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.