# Airzone AZAI6ZBEMHI

Model AZAI6ZBEMHI Vendor Airzone Description Gateway for two-way control and integration of AirCon Units.AZAI6ZBEMHI for Mitsubishi Heavy Exposes climate (local_temperature, system_mode, fan_mode, occupied_heating_setpoint, occupied_cooling_setpoint), switch (state), linkquality Picture

To put the device in pairing mode, press the Association Button on the front

# Factory reset

Aidoo Zigbee can be reset to the original factory settings by long pressing over the Factoy Reset button until all of the front side LEDs light up for a second.

# More info

See here for technical info -> https://doc.airzonecloud.com/Documentation/AZ6/AI6/MI_AZAI6ZBE_MUL.pdf?_gl=114wx2dy_gcl_auMTgzNTcwNDkyMi4xNzE3Nzg3NDM3_gaMTUyNzAzMjc0My4xNzE3NjIyNTIx_ga_DKEBFNDEXJ*MTcxODI5ODI2My44LjEuMTcxODI5ODM0MC4wLjAuMA..

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , system_mode , fan_mode , occupied_heating_setpoint , occupied_cooling_setpoint .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . occupied_cooling_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , auto , cool , heat , fan_only , dry . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

# On with timed off

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionnaly an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depend on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .