# CTM Lyng AX_Valve_Controller

Model AX_Valve_Controller Vendor CTM Lyng Description AX Valve Controller, water shutoff valve controller Exposes switch (state), water_leak, active_water_leak, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true water_leak is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether there is an active water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the active_water_leak property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true active_water_leak is ON, if false OFF.