CTM Lyng AX_Valve_Controller
|Model
|AX_Valve_Controller
|Vendor
|CTM Lyng
|Description
|AX Valve Controller, water shutoff valve controller
|Exposes
|switch (state), water_leak, active_water_leak, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
Water_leak (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_leak property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true water_leak is ON, if
false OFF.
Active_water_leak (binary)
Indicates whether there is an active water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the
active_water_leak property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true active_water_leak is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.