CTM Lyng AX_Valve_Controller

ModelAX_Valve_Controller
VendorCTM Lyng
DescriptionAX Valve Controller, water shutoff valve controller
Exposesswitch (state), water_leak, active_water_leak, linkquality
Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

Water_leak (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true water_leak is ON, if false OFF.

Active_water_leak (binary)

Indicates whether there is an active water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the active_water_leak property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true active_water_leak is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.