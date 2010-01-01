SMaBiT (Bitron Video) AV2010/32

ModelAV2010/32
VendorSMaBiT (Bitron Video)
DescriptionWireless wall thermostat with relay
Exposesclimate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state, local_temperature_calibration, control_sequence_of_operation), keypad_lockout, hysteresis, battery, battery_low
PictureSMaBiT (Bitron Video) AV2010/32

Notes

Heating or cooling

This thermostat can work in a heating or cooling mode. You can switch between them by setting control_sequence_of_operation to either 'heating_only' (default after factory reset) or 'cooling_only'.

The exposed data will adapt dynamically, but it will require a Zigbee2MQTT restart before it gets updated after changing control_sequence_of_operation.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

Exposes

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state, local_temperature_calibration, control_sequence_of_operation.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 7 and 30. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": "VALUE"} where VALUE is one of: heat, off. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: heat, idle. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""}.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is -2.5 and the maximum value is 2.5 with a step size of 0.1.

Keypad lockout (enum)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"keypad_lockout": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout": "VALUE"}. The possible values are: unlock, lock1, lock2.

Hysteresis (composite)

Set thermostat hysteresis low and high trigger values. (1 = 0.01ºC). Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"hysteresis": {"low": VALUE, "high": VALUE}} To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"hysteresis": ""}.

  • low (numeric)
  • high (numeric)

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.