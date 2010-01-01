SMaBiT (Bitron Video) AV2010/23

Model AV2010/23 Vendor SMaBiT (Bitron Video) Description 4 button Zigbee remote control Exposes action, battery_low, linkquality Picture

Press and hold the second button (••) for about 10 seconds until the LED flashes once.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , off , brightness_step_up , brightness_step_down , recall_* .

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.