SMaBiT (Bitron Video) AV2010/22A
|Model
|AV2010/22A
|Vendor
|SMaBiT (Bitron Video)
|Description
|Design motion detector
|Exposes
|occupancy, battery_low, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Press and hold the function key on the top of the sensor for about 10 seconds until the red LED briefly lights up once. During the search, the LED lights up red once every 10 seconds. When the LED flashes 2 times, the device has successfully registered.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
occupancy_timeout: Time in seconds after which occupancy is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery_low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery_low is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.