SMaBiT (Bitron Video) AV2010/14
|Model
|AV2010/14
|Vendor
|SMaBiT (Bitron Video)
|Description
|Curtain motion detector
|Exposes
|occupancy, battery_low, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Pair the SMaBiT AV2010/14 sensor to Zigbee2MQTT by holding it close to the coordinator and pressing the indicator light/button at the front for about 10 seconds. The indicator light/button will flash red once to indicate it is in pairing mode. The SMaBiT AV2010/22 sensor should now be visible in the Zigbee2MQTT Devices overview.
Options
occupancy_timeout: Time in seconds after which occupancy is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery_low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery_low is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.