Model AV2010/14 Vendor SMaBiT (Bitron Video) Description Curtain motion detector Exposes occupancy, battery_low, linkquality Picture

Pair the SMaBiT AV2010/14 sensor to Zigbee2MQTT by holding it close to the coordinator and pressing the indicator light/button at the front for about 10 seconds. The indicator light/button will flash red once to indicate it is in pairing mode. The SMaBiT AV2010/22 sensor should now be visible in the Zigbee2MQTT Devices overview.

How to use device type specific configuration

occupancy_timeout : Time in seconds after which occupancy is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.