Model AV2010/14 Vendor SMaBiT (Bitron Video) Description Curtain motion detector Exposes occupancy, battery_low Picture

Pair the SMaBiT AV2010/14 sensor to Zigbee2MQTT by holding it close to the coordinator and pressing the indicator light/button at the front for about 10 seconds. The indicator light/button will flash red once to indicate it is in pairing mode. The SMaBiT AV2010/22 sensor should now be visible in the Zigbee2MQTT Devices overview.

How to use device type specific configuration

occupancy_timeout : Time in seconds after which occupancy is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.