Zigbee2MQTT

SMaBiT (Bitron Video) AV2010/14

ModelAV2010/14
VendorSMaBiT (Bitron Video)
DescriptionCurtain motion detector
Exposesoccupancy, battery_low, linkquality
PictureSMaBiT (Bitron Video) AV2010/14

Notes

Pairing

Pair the SMaBiT AV2010/14 sensor to Zigbee2MQTT by holding it close to the coordinator and pressing the indicator light/button at the front for about 10 seconds. The indicator light/button will flash red once to indicate it is in pairing mode. The SMaBiT AV2010/22 sensor should now be visible in the Zigbee2MQTT Devices overview.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • occupancy_timeout: Time in seconds after which occupancy is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

Exposes

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Battery_low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.