SMaBiT (Bitron Video) AV2010/14
|Model
|AV2010/14
|Vendor
|SMaBiT (Bitron Video)
|Description
|Curtain motion detector
|Exposes
|occupancy, battery_low
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Pair the SMaBiT AV2010/14 sensor to Zigbee2MQTT by holding it close to the coordinator and pressing the indicator light/button at the front for about 10 seconds. The indicator light/button will flash red once to indicate it is in pairing mode. The SMaBiT AV2010/22 sensor should now be visible in the Zigbee2MQTT Devices overview.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
occupancy_timeout: Time in seconds after which occupancy is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.