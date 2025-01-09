ONOKOM AUX-1-ZB-S

Model AUX-1-ZB-S Vendor ONOKOM Description AIR AUX-1-MB-B (Adapter for household and semi-industrial AUX systems) Exposes ac_connected, switch (state), current_temperature, target_temperature, system_mode, mode, outdoor_air_temperature, zb_fan_speed, vertical_vanes, horizontal_vanes, fan_speed, smart_fan_speed, vanes_swing, status_led, quiet_mode, turbo_mode, sleep_mode, ionization, self_cleaning, mold_protection, indoor_heat_exchanger_temperature, screen_light, current_fan_rpm, current_compressor_power, compressor_power_limit Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

AC connected. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_connected property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: disconnected , invalid_data_recieved , connected_with_issues , connected .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

Current temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the current_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Target temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the target_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"target_temperature": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"target_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 16 and the maximum value is 32 . The unit of this value is °C .

Active mode. Value can be found in the published state on the system_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , auto , cool , heat , fan_only , dry .

Modes. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: heat , cool , auto , dry , fan_only .

Outdoor air temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the outdoor_air_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Fan speed modes: Auto(5), Low(1), Medium(2), Maximum(3). Value can be found in the published state on the zb_fan_speed property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zb_fan_speed": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zb_fan_speed": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 5 .

Vertical vanes: Stopped(0), Swing(1). Value can be found in the published state on the vertical_vanes property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"vertical_vanes": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"vertical_vanes": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1 .

Horizontal vanes: Stopped(0), Swing(1), Lowest postion(2), Highest position(6). Value can be found in the published state on the horizontal_vanes property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"horizontal_vanes": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"horizontal_vanes": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6 .

Fan speed: Auto(0), First(1) - Maximum(3). Value can be found in the published state on the fan_speed property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fan_speed": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_speed": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3 .

Smart fan speed: Auto (0), Quiet mode (1), First (2) ... Maximum (4), Turbo(5). Value can be found in the published state on the smart_fan_speed property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"smart_fan_speed": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"smart_fan_speed": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5 .

Vanes swing: Stopped(0), Horizontal and vertical swing(1), Horizontal swing(2), Vertical swing(3). Value can be found in the published state on the vanes_swing property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"vanes_swing": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"vanes_swing": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3 .

Status LED. Value can be found in the published state on the status_led property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"status_led": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"status_led": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: normal_mode , disabled_if_no_errors , disabled_untill_reboot , always_disabled , green_untill_reboot , red_untill_reboot .

Quiet mode. Value can be found in the published state on the quiet_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"quiet_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"quiet_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON quiet mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Turbo mode. Value can be found in the published state on the turbo_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"turbo_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"turbo_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON turbo mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Sleep mode. Value can be found in the published state on the sleep_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sleep_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sleep_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON sleep mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Ionization. Value can be found in the published state on the ionization property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ionization": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ionization": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON ionization is ON, if OFF OFF.

Self cleaning. Value can be found in the published state on the self_cleaning property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"self_cleaning": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"self_cleaning": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON self cleaning is ON, if OFF OFF.

Mold protection. Value can be found in the published state on the mold_protection property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"mold_protection": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mold_protection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON mold protection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Indoor heat exchanger temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the indoor_heat_exchanger_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is °C .

Screen light. Value can be found in the published state on the screen_light property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"screen_light": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"screen_light": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON screen light is ON, if OFF OFF.

Current fan RPM. Value can be found in the published state on the current_fan_rpm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

Current compressor power. Value can be found in the published state on the current_compressor_power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .