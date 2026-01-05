Acova ALCANTARA3

ModelALCANTARA3
VendorAcova
DescriptionAlcantara 3 heater
Exposesclimate (occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), power_apparent
PictureAcova ALCANTARA3

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

Exposes

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 7 and 28. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat, auto. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""}.

Power apparent (numeric)

Instantaneous measured apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_apparent property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is VA.