Zigbee2MQTT

Acova ALCANTARA2

ModelALCANTARA2
VendorAcova
DescriptionAlcantara 2 heater
Exposesclimate (occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), linkquality
PictureAcova ALCANTARA2

Notes

Pairing

  • Press and hold the Mode button to enter configuration mode
  • If already paired with the Enki box, press and hold the - (minus) button until Off is displayed (you'll probably also have to first remove the heater from the Enki box using the dedicated app)
  • Press and hold the + (plus) button until a code appears on the screen (this is a pairing code used with the Enki box app we don't use here)
  • Turn on pairing mode in zigbee2mqtt
  • Press (and sometimes hold) the + button until a "progress bar" appears on the screen
  • Wait for pairing. The device should show up in zigbee2mqtt in a few seconds and the screen should now display On
  • Press and hold the Mode button to leave configuration mode (or wait for ~ 30 sec to 1 minute). The device should now display "Box" on the top right corner of the screen and the temperature setpoint

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

Exposes

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 7 and 28. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat, auto. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""}.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.