Airam AIRAM-CTR.U

Model AIRAM-CTR.U Vendor Airam Description CTR.U remote Exposes action, linkquality Picture

# Deprecated click event

By default this device exposes a deprecated click event. It's recommended to use the action event instead.

To disable the click event, set legacy: false for this device in configuration.yaml . Example:

devices : '0x12345678' : friendly_name : my_device legacy : false

Hold small reset button pressed (located under battery cover on the backside of remote) for 4 seconds and device will reset and will attempt to join network. Keep clicking any button on the frontside of the device to keep device awake while pairing. You should be clicking every two seconds until pairing is complete.

Device seems to join network also when it is paired directly to Airam bulb (which is joined to network already) (https://www.zigbee2mqtt.io/devices/4713407.html) by keeping ON and DIM buttons pressed while holding remote within 5 centimeters away from Airam bulb.

How to use device type specific configuration

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , off , brightness_down_click , brightness_up_click , brightness_down_hold , brightness_up_hold , brightness_down_release , brightness_up_release .