Airam AIRAM-CTR.U
|Model
|AIRAM-CTR.U
|Vendor
|Airam
|Description
|CTR.U remote
|Exposes
|action, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Deprecated click event
By default this device exposes a deprecated
click event. It's recommended to use the
action event instead.
To disable the
click event, set
legacy: false for this device in
configuration.yaml. Example:
devices:
'0x12345678':
friendly_name: my_device
legacy: false
Pairing
Hold small reset button pressed (located under battery cover on the backside of remote) for 4 seconds and device will reset and will attempt to join network. Keep clicking any button on the frontside of the device to keep device awake while pairing. You should be clicking every two seconds until pairing is complete.
Device seems to join network also when it is paired directly to Airam bulb (which is joined to network already) (https://www.zigbee2mqtt.io/devices/4713407.html) by keeping ON and DIM buttons pressed while holding remote within 5 centimeters away from Airam bulb.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off,
brightness_down_click,
brightness_up_click,
brightness_down_hold,
brightness_up_hold,
brightness_down_release,
brightness_up_release.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.