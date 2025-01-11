Tuya AETZ01_AC

Model AETZ01_AC Vendor Tuya Description Smart air conditioner Exposes state, climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, system_mode, fan_mode, swing_mode), sleep, turbo, quiet, power, energy Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Turn AC ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , current_heating_setpoint , system_mode , fan_mode , swing_mode .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 16 and 30 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: cool , dry , fan_only . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

Sleep Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the sleep property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sleep": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON sleep is ON, if OFF OFF.

Turbo Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the turbo property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"turbo": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON turbo is ON, if OFF OFF.

Quiet Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the quiet property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"quiet": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON quiet is ON, if OFF OFF.

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .