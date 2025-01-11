Tuya AETZ01_AC
|Model
|AETZ01_AC
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Smart air conditioner
|Exposes
|state, climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, system_mode, fan_mode, swing_mode), sleep, turbo, quiet, power, energy
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
State (binary)
Turn AC ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
current_heating_setpoint,
system_mode,
fan_mode,
swing_mode.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
16and
30. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
cool,
dry,
fan_only. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Sleep (binary)
Sleep Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
sleep property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sleep": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON sleep is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Turbo (binary)
Turbo Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
turbo property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"turbo": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON turbo is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Quiet (binary)
Quiet Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
quiet property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"quiet": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON quiet is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.