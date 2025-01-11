Tuya AETZ01_AC

ModelAETZ01_AC
VendorTuya
DescriptionSmart air conditioner
Exposesstate, climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, system_mode, fan_mode, swing_mode), sleep, turbo, quiet, power, energy
PictureTuya AETZ01_AC

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

State (binary)

Turn AC ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, system_mode, fan_mode, swing_mode.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 16 and 30. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: cool, dry, fan_only. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.

Sleep (binary)

Sleep Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the sleep property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sleep": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON sleep is ON, if OFF OFF.

Turbo (binary)

Turbo Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the turbo property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"turbo": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON turbo is ON, if OFF OFF.

Quiet (binary)

Quiet Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the quiet property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"quiet": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON quiet is ON, if OFF OFF.

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.