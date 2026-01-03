Moes ADCBZI01
|Model
|ADCBZI01
|Vendor
|Moes
|Description
|Curtain Robot
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), position, battery, illuminance, work_state, total_time, situation_set, fault, charging_status, open_threshold, close_threshold, curtain_status, total_distance, factory_test, custom_week_prog_1, custom_week_prog_2, custom_week_prog_3, custom_week_prog_4
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Position (numeric)
Position. Value can be found in the published state on the
position property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Work state (enum)
Current work state. Value can be found in the published state on the
work_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
standby,
opening,
closing.
Total time (numeric)
Total operation time. Value can be found in the published state on the
total_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
s.
Situation set (enum)
Situation control. Value can be found in the published state on the
situation_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"situation_set": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
fully_open,
fully_close.
Fault (enum)
Fault status. Value can be found in the published state on the
fault property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none.
Charging status (enum)
Charging status. Value can be found in the published state on the
charging_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
uncharged,
charging,
charged.
Open threshold (numeric)
Light threshold for opening. Value can be found in the published state on the
open_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"open_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
Close threshold (numeric)
Light threshold for closing. Value can be found in the published state on the
close_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"close_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
Curtain status (numeric)
Curtain status. Value can be found in the published state on the
curtain_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"curtain_status": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
Total distance (numeric)
Total distance traveled. Value can be found in the published state on the
total_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m.
Factory test (numeric)
Factory test feedback. Value can be found in the published state on the
factory_test property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
Custom week prog 1 (text)
Custom week program 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
custom_week_prog_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"custom_week_prog_1": NEW_VALUE}.
Custom week prog 2 (text)
Custom week program 2. Value can be found in the published state on the
custom_week_prog_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"custom_week_prog_2": NEW_VALUE}.
Custom week prog 3 (text)
Custom week program 3. Value can be found in the published state on the
custom_week_prog_3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"custom_week_prog_3": NEW_VALUE}.
Custom week prog 4 (text)
Custom week program 4. Value can be found in the published state on the
custom_week_prog_4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"custom_week_prog_4": NEW_VALUE}.