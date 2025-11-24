Adds support for ACW02 HVAC Thermostat - a custom DIY Zigbee device based on ESP32-C6.

ACW02-ZB is an open-source Zigbee-enabled HVAC controller for the Airton series and compatible units (to replace ACW02 WiFi module).

👉 View the repository on GitHub

Model: ACW02-ZB

ACW02-ZB Vendor: Custom devices (DiY)

Zigbee Model ID: acw02-z

Manufacturer Name: Custom devices (DiY)

Device Type: Router

Router Chip: ESP32-C6 with ESP-Zigbee SDK 5.5.1

Climate Control: Temperature setpoint: 16-31°C (single setpoint for both heating/cooling) Local temperature reading System modes: off, auto, cool, heat, dry, fan_only Running state: idle, heat, cool, fan_only

Fan Control: Custom fan speeds: quiet, low, low-med, medium, med-high, high, auto Maps to ACW02 protocol values (SILENT, P20, P40, P60, P80, P100, AUTO)

Switches (9 endpoints total): Eco mode (endpoint 2) Swing mode (endpoint 3) Display control (endpoint 4) Night/sleep mode (endpoint 5) Air purifier/ionizer (endpoint 6) Mute beep sounds (endpoint 8)

Read-only Sensors: Filter cleaning status (endpoint 7) Error status indicator (endpoint 9) Error text messages (via locationDesc attribute)

Additional: OTA firmware updates supported Optimized reporting (most attributes auto-report via REPORTING flag) Minimal polling for unreportable attributes (runningMode, fanMode, error_text)



Power on the device It will automatically enter pairing mode (factory new) Permit joining in Zigbee2MQTT To force pairing, hold the boot button for more than 5 seconds.