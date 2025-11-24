Notes
Description
Adds support for ACW02 HVAC Thermostat - a custom DIY Zigbee device based on ESP32-C6.
ACW02-ZB is an open-source Zigbee-enabled HVAC controller for the Airton series and compatible units (to replace ACW02 WiFi module).
👉 View the repository on GitHub
Device Details
- Model: ACW02-ZB
- Vendor: Custom devices (DiY)
- Zigbee Model ID: acw02-z
- Manufacturer Name: Custom devices (DiY)
- Device Type: Router
- Chip: ESP32-C6 with ESP-Zigbee SDK 5.5.1
Features
Climate Control:
- Temperature setpoint: 16-31°C (single setpoint for both heating/cooling)
- Local temperature reading
- System modes: off, auto, cool, heat, dry, fan_only
- Running state: idle, heat, cool, fan_only
Fan Control:
- Custom fan speeds: quiet, low, low-med, medium, med-high, high, auto
- Maps to ACW02 protocol values (SILENT, P20, P40, P60, P80, P100, AUTO)
Switches (9 endpoints total):
- Eco mode (endpoint 2)
- Swing mode (endpoint 3)
- Display control (endpoint 4)
- Night/sleep mode (endpoint 5)
- Air purifier/ionizer (endpoint 6)
- Mute beep sounds (endpoint 8)
Read-only Sensors:
- Filter cleaning status (endpoint 7)
- Error status indicator (endpoint 9)
- Error text messages (via locationDesc attribute)
Additional:
- OTA firmware updates supported
- Optimized reporting (most attributes auto-report via REPORTING flag)
- Minimal polling for unreportable attributes (runningMode, fanMode, error_text)
Device Pairing
- Power on the device
- It will automatically enter pairing mode (factory new)
- Permit joining in Zigbee2MQTT
- To force pairing, hold the boot button for more than 5 seconds.
Configuration Options
acw02_poll_interval: Polling interval for unreportable attributes (default: 60s, set to -1 to disable)