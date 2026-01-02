OWON AC221

ModelAC221
VendorOWON
DescriptionAC controller / IR blaster
Exposesone_key_pairing, one_key_pairing_status, one_key_pairing_result, pairing_code_current, pairing_code, climate (system_mode, occupied_heating_setpoint, occupied_cooling_setpoint, local_temperature), fan (mode)
PictureOWON AC221

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

Exposes

One key pairing (enum)

Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"one_key_pairing": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: start, end.

One key pairing status (text)

Status of the last one key pairing request command.. Value can be found in the published state on the one_key_pairing_status property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

One key pairing result (text)

Final result of one key pairing process (JSON string, device reported).. Value can be found in the published state on the one_key_pairing_result property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Pairing code current (numeric)

Currently set pairing code on the device (null if invalid). Value can be found in the published state on the pairing_code_current property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pairing_code_current": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535.

Pairing code (text)

Manually write pairing code to device (decimal digits only, e.g. 123456).. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pairing_code": NEW_VALUE}.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode, occupied_heating_setpoint, occupied_cooling_setpoint, local_temperature.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 8 and 30. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • occupied_cooling_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 8 and 30. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat, cool, auto, dry, fan_only. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.

Fan

To change the mode publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_mode": VALUE} where VALUE can be: low, medium, high, on, auto.