OWON AC221

Model AC221 Vendor OWON Description AC controller / IR blaster Exposes one_key_pairing, one_key_pairing_status, one_key_pairing_result, pairing_code_current, pairing_code, climate (system_mode, occupied_heating_setpoint, occupied_cooling_setpoint, local_temperature), fan (mode) Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"one_key_pairing": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: start , end .

Status of the last one key pairing request command.. Value can be found in the published state on the one_key_pairing_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Final result of one key pairing process (JSON string, device reported).. Value can be found in the published state on the one_key_pairing_result property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Currently set pairing code on the device (null if invalid). Value can be found in the published state on the pairing_code_current property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pairing_code_current": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 .

Manually write pairing code to device (decimal digits only, e.g. 123456).. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pairing_code": NEW_VALUE} .

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode , occupied_heating_setpoint , occupied_cooling_setpoint , local_temperature .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 8 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . occupied_cooling_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 8 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat , cool , auto , dry , fan_only . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .