OSRAM AC0251100NJ/AC0251600NJ/AC0251700NJ
|Model
|AC0251100NJ/AC0251600NJ/AC0251700NJ
|Vendor
|OSRAM
|Description
|Smart+ switch mini
|Exposes
|battery, action
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
For the OSRAM Smart+ Switch Mini (AC0251100NJ/AC0251600NJ/AC0251700NJ) hold the Middle and Arrow Down Buttons for 10 Seconds to Reset the Device. Hold the Middle and Arrow Up Buttons for 3 Seconds to connect. If the Switch is connected hold Middle and Arrow Up Buttons for 3 Seconds to disconnect.
Known issue - pressing a button unexpectedly switches other Zigbee devices
This is referenced in this issue. Problem occurs because of default bindings to group 0.
Known workaround is to create an empty group in Z2M with different ID (example: 1111), bind all three buttons to this group and remove default bindings to group 0.
Read more on a similar issue and workarounds in this issue related to other device.
Actions
Arrow up
causes 'on' at short pressure; 'brightness_move_up' at long pressure (>1 sec); 'brightness_stop' at long pressure release
Circle
causes 'brightness_move_to_level' at short pressure; 'move_to_saturation' at long pressure (>1 sec); 'hue_stop' at long pressure release
Arrow down
causes 'off' at short pressure; 'brightness_move_down' at long pressure (>1 sec); 'brightness_stop' at long pressure release
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
brightness_move_up,
brightness_move_down,
brightness_stop,
color_temperature_move,
hue_move,
hue_stop,
move_to_saturation,
off,
brightness_move_to_level.