OSRAM AC0251100NJ/AC0251600NJ/AC0251700NJ

Model AC0251100NJ/AC0251600NJ/AC0251700NJ Vendor OSRAM Description Smart+ switch mini Exposes battery, action, linkquality Picture

For the OSRAM Smart+ Switch Mini (AC0251100NJ/AC0251600NJ/AC0251700NJ) hold the Middle and Arrow Down Buttons for 10 Seconds to Reset the Device. Hold the Middle and Arrow Up Buttons for 3 Seconds to connect. If the Switch is connected hold Middle and Arrow Up Buttons for 3 Seconds to disconnect.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , brightness_move_up , brightness_move_down , brightness_stop , color_temperature_move , hue_move , hue_stop , move_to_saturation , off , brightness_move_to_level .