OSRAM AC0251100NJ/AC0251600NJ/AC0251700NJ

ModelAC0251100NJ/AC0251600NJ/AC0251700NJ
VendorOSRAM
DescriptionSmart+ switch mini
Exposesbattery, action
PictureOSRAM AC0251100NJ/AC0251600NJ/AC0251700NJ

Notes

Pairing

For the OSRAM Smart+ Switch Mini (AC0251100NJ/AC0251600NJ/AC0251700NJ) hold the Middle and Arrow Down Buttons for 10 Seconds to Reset the Device. Hold the Middle and Arrow Up Buttons for 3 Seconds to connect. If the Switch is connected hold Middle and Arrow Up Buttons for 3 Seconds to disconnect.

Known issue - pressing a button unexpectedly switches other Zigbee devices

This is referenced in this issue. Problem occurs because of default bindings to group 0.

Known workaround is to create an empty group in Z2M with different ID (example: 1111), bind all three buttons to this group and remove default bindings to group 0.
Read more on a similar issue and workarounds in this issue related to other device.

Actions

Arrow up

causes 'on' at short pressure; 'brightness_move_up' at long pressure (>1 sec); 'brightness_stop' at long pressure release

Circle

causes 'brightness_move_to_level' at short pressure; 'move_to_saturation' at long pressure (>1 sec); 'hue_stop' at long pressure release

Arrow down

causes 'off' at short pressure; 'brightness_move_down' at long pressure (>1 sec); 'brightness_stop' at long pressure release

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on, brightness_move_up, brightness_move_down, brightness_stop, color_temperature_move, hue_move, hue_stop, move_to_saturation, off, brightness_move_to_level.