OSRAM AC01353010G

Model AC01353010G Vendor OSRAM Description SMART+ Motion Sensor Exposes temperature, occupancy, battery, voltage, battery_low Picture

The following steps have to be taken to reset the device:

remove the battery for at least 6 seconds

press the button on the device and keep it pressed

insert the battery

release the button when the LED turns red

The device has an integrated motion timeout of about 2 minutes. This value cannot be configured. When motion is detected, a green LED flashes and a message with occupancy: true is sent. When there is no motion detected for two minutes, a message with occupancy: false is sent.

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .