Zigbee2MQTT

OSRAM AC01353010G

ModelAC01353010G
VendorOSRAM
DescriptionSMART+ Motion Sensor
Exposestemperature, occupancy, battery, voltage, battery_low, linkquality
PictureOSRAM AC01353010G

Notes

Pairing

The following steps have to be taken to reset the device:

  • remove the battery for at least 6 seconds
  • press the button on the device and keep it pressed
  • insert the battery
  • release the button when the LED turns red

Motion detection

The device has an integrated motion timeout of about 2 minutes. This value cannot be configured. When motion is detected, a green LED flashes and a message with occupancy: true is sent. When there is no motion detected for two minutes, a message with occupancy: false is sent.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Battery_low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.