# OSRAM AC01353010G

Model AC01353010G Vendor OSRAM Description SMART+ Motion Sensor Exposes temperature, occupancy, battery, voltage, battery_low, linkquality Picture

The following steps have to be taken to reset the device:

remove the battery for at least 6 seconds

press the button on the device and keep it pressed

insert the battery

release the button when the LED turns red

# Motion detection

The device has an integrated motion timeout of about 2 minutes. This value cannot be configured. When motion is detected, a green LED flashes and a message with occupancy: true is sent. When there is no motion detected for two minutes, a message with occupancy: false is sent.

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.