OSRAM AB3257001NJ

ModelAB3257001NJ
VendorOSRAM
DescriptionSmart+ plug
Exposesswitch (state), linkquality
White-labelLEDVANCE AB3257001NJ, LEDVANCE AC03360

Notes

Pairing

For the OSRAM Smart+ plug (AB3257001NJ) hold the on/off button until your hear a click (+- 10 seconds).

Caveats

Does not pass every attribute when acting as the routing parent for some end devices which send messages right after each other.

See also #2274open in new window, note that the no occupancy for the Xiaomi RTCGQ11LM has been fixed.

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.