OSRAM AB3257001NJ
|Model
|AB3257001NJ
|Vendor
|OSRAM
|Description
|Smart+ plug
|Exposes
|switch (state), linkquality
|Picture
|White-label
|LEDVANCE AB3257001NJ, LEDVANCE AC03360
Notes
Pairing
For the OSRAM Smart+ plug (AB3257001NJ) hold the on/off button until your hear a click (+- 10 seconds).
Caveats
Does not pass every attribute when acting as the routing parent for some end devices which send messages right after each other.
See also #2274, note that the no occupancy for the Xiaomi RTCGQ11LM has been fixed.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.