# OSRAM AB3257001NJ

Model AB3257001NJ Vendor OSRAM Description Smart+ plug Exposes switch (state), linkquality Picture White-label LEDVANCE AB3257001NJ, LEDVANCE AC03360

For the OSRAM Smart+ plug (AB3257001NJ) hold the on/off button until your hear a click (+- 10 seconds).

Does not pass every attribute when acting as the routing parent for some end devices which send messages right after each other.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .