Schneider Electric A9MEM1570

ModelA9MEM1570
VendorSchneider Electric
DescriptionPowerTag power sensor
Exposespower, power_apparent, power_phase_a, power_phase_b, power_phase_c, power_factor, energy, energy_phase_a, energy_phase_b, energy_phase_c, ac_frequency, voltage_phase_a, voltage_phase_b, voltage_phase_c, voltage_phase_ab, voltage_phase_bc, voltage_phase_ca, current_phase_a, current_phase_b, current_phase_c
PictureSchneider Electric A9MEM1570

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • power_phase_b_calibration: Calibrates the power_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • power_phase_b_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • power_phase_c_calibration: Calibrates the power_phase_c value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • power_phase_c_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power_phase_c, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • ac_frequency_calibration: Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • ac_frequency_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for ac_frequency, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • voltage_phase_b_calibration: Calibrates the voltage_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voltage_phase_b_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • voltage_phase_c_calibration: Calibrates the voltage_phase_c value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voltage_phase_c_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage_phase_c, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • current_phase_b_calibration: Calibrates the current_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • current_phase_b_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • current_phase_c_calibration: Calibrates the current_phase_c value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • current_phase_c_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current_phase_c, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power apparent (numeric)

Instantaneous measured apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_apparent property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is VA.

Power phase a (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power on phase A. Value can be found in the published state on the power_phase_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power phase b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the power_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power phase c (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the power_phase_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power factor (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Energy phase a (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy on phase A. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_phase_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Energy phase b (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Energy phase c (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_phase_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

AC frequency (numeric)

Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is Hz.

Voltage phase a (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value on phase A. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Voltage phase b (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Voltage phase c (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Voltage phase ab (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value between phase A and B. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_ab property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Voltage phase bc (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value between phase B and C. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_bc property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Voltage phase ca (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value between phase C and A. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_ca property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Current phase a (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase A. Value can be found in the published state on the current_phase_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Current phase b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the current_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Current phase c (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the current_phase_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.