Schneider Electric A9MEM1570
|Model
|A9MEM1570
|Vendor
|Schneider Electric
|Description
|PowerTag power sensor
|Exposes
|power, power_apparent, power_phase_a, power_phase_b, power_phase_c, power_factor, energy, energy_phase_a, energy_phase_b, energy_phase_c, ac_frequency, voltage_phase_a, voltage_phase_b, voltage_phase_c, voltage_phase_ab, voltage_phase_bc, voltage_phase_ca, current_phase_a, current_phase_b, current_phase_c, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power_apparent (numeric)
Instantaneous measured apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_apparent property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
Power_phase_a (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power on phase A. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_phase_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power_phase_b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power_phase_c (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_phase_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power_factor (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy_phase_a (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy on phase A. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_phase_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy_phase_b (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy_phase_c (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_phase_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Ac_frequency (numeric)
Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Hz.
Voltage_phase_a (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value on phase A. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_phase_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage_phase_b (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage_phase_c (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_phase_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage_phase_ab (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value between phase A and B. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_phase_ab property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage_phase_bc (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value between phase B and C. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_phase_bc property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage_phase_ca (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value between phase C and A. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_phase_ca property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current_phase_a (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase A. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_phase_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Current_phase_b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Current_phase_c (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_phase_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.