Zigbee2MQTT

Schneider Electric A9MEM1570

ModelA9MEM1570
VendorSchneider Electric
DescriptionPowerTag power sensor
Exposespower, power_apparent, power_phase_a, power_phase_b, power_phase_c, power_factor, energy, energy_phase_a, energy_phase_b, energy_phase_c, ac_frequency, voltage_phase_a, voltage_phase_b, voltage_phase_c, voltage_phase_ab, voltage_phase_bc, voltage_phase_ca, current_phase_a, current_phase_b, current_phase_c, linkquality
PictureSchneider Electric A9MEM1570

Exposes

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power_apparent (numeric)

Instantaneous measured apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_apparent property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is VA.

Power_phase_a (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power on phase A. Value can be found in the published state on the power_phase_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power_phase_b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the power_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power_phase_c (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the power_phase_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power_factor (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Energy_phase_a (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy on phase A. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_phase_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Energy_phase_b (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Energy_phase_c (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_phase_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Ac_frequency (numeric)

Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is Hz.

Voltage_phase_a (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value on phase A. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Voltage_phase_b (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Voltage_phase_c (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Voltage_phase_ab (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value between phase A and B. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_ab property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Voltage_phase_bc (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value between phase B and C. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_bc property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Voltage_phase_ca (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value between phase C and A. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_ca property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Current_phase_a (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase A. Value can be found in the published state on the current_phase_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Current_phase_b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the current_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Current_phase_c (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the current_phase_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.