Schneider Electric A9MEM1570
|Model
|A9MEM1570
|Vendor
|Schneider Electric
|Description
|PowerTag power sensor
|Exposes
|power, power_apparent, power_phase_a, power_phase_b, power_phase_c, power_factor, energy, energy_phase_a, energy_phase_b, energy_phase_c, ac_frequency, voltage_phase_a, voltage_phase_b, voltage_phase_c, voltage_phase_ab, voltage_phase_bc, voltage_phase_ca, current_phase_a, current_phase_b, current_phase_c
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
power_phase_b_calibration: Calibrates the power_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_phase_b_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
power_phase_c_calibration: Calibrates the power_phase_c value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_phase_c_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power_phase_c, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
ac_frequency_calibration: Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
ac_frequency_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for ac_frequency, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
voltage_phase_b_calibration: Calibrates the voltage_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_phase_b_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
voltage_phase_c_calibration: Calibrates the voltage_phase_c value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_phase_c_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage_phase_c, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
current_phase_b_calibration: Calibrates the current_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_phase_b_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
current_phase_c_calibration: Calibrates the current_phase_c value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_phase_c_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current_phase_c, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power apparent (numeric)
Instantaneous measured apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_apparent property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
Power phase a (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power on phase A. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_phase_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power phase b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power phase c (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_phase_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power factor (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy phase a (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy on phase A. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_phase_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy phase b (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy phase c (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_phase_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
AC frequency (numeric)
Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Hz.
Voltage phase a (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value on phase A. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_phase_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage phase b (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage phase c (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_phase_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage phase ab (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value between phase A and B. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_phase_ab property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage phase bc (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value between phase B and C. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_phase_bc property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage phase ca (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value between phase C and A. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_phase_ca property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current phase a (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase A. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_phase_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Current phase b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Current phase c (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_phase_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.