# Schneider Electric A9MEM1570

Model A9MEM1570 Vendor Schneider Electric Description PowerTag power sensor Exposes power, power_apparent, power_phase_a, power_phase_b, power_phase_c, power_factor, energy, energy_phase_a, energy_phase_b, energy_phase_c, ac_frequency, voltage_phase_a, voltage_phase_b, voltage_phase_c, voltage_phase_ab, voltage_phase_bc, voltage_phase_ca, current_phase_a, current_phase_b, current_phase_c, linkquality Picture

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_apparent property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

Instantaneous measured power on phase A. Value can be found in the published state on the power_phase_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the power_phase_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the power_phase_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Sum of consumed energy on phase A. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_phase_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Sum of consumed energy on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_phase_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Sum of consumed energy on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_phase_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is Hz .

Measured electrical potential value on phase A. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Measured electrical potential value on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Measured electrical potential value on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Measured electrical potential value between phase A and B. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_ab property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Measured electrical potential value between phase B and C. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_bc property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Measured electrical potential value between phase C and A. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_ca property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase A. Value can be found in the published state on the current_phase_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the current_phase_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the current_phase_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .