Schneider Electric A9MEM1570

Model A9MEM1570 Vendor Schneider Electric Description PowerTag power sensor Exposes power, power_apparent, power_phase_a, power_phase_b, power_phase_c, power_factor, energy, energy_phase_a, energy_phase_b, energy_phase_c, ac_frequency, voltage_phase_a, voltage_phase_b, voltage_phase_c, voltage_phase_ab, voltage_phase_bc, voltage_phase_ca, current_phase_a, current_phase_b, current_phase_c Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

power_phase_b_calibration : Calibrates the power_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_phase_b_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

power_phase_c_calibration : Calibrates the power_phase_c value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_phase_c_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power_phase_c, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

ac_frequency_calibration : Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

ac_frequency_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for ac_frequency, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

voltage_phase_b_calibration : Calibrates the voltage_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_phase_b_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

voltage_phase_c_calibration : Calibrates the voltage_phase_c value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_phase_c_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage_phase_c, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

current_phase_b_calibration : Calibrates the current_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_phase_b_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

current_phase_c_calibration : Calibrates the current_phase_c value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_phase_c_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current_phase_c, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_apparent property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

Instantaneous measured power on phase A. Value can be found in the published state on the power_phase_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the power_phase_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the power_phase_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Sum of consumed energy on phase A. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_phase_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Sum of consumed energy on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_phase_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Sum of consumed energy on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_phase_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is Hz .

Measured electrical potential value on phase A. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Measured electrical potential value on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Measured electrical potential value on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Measured electrical potential value between phase A and B. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_ab property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Measured electrical potential value between phase B and C. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_bc property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Measured electrical potential value between phase C and A. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_ca property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase A. Value can be found in the published state on the current_phase_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the current_phase_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .