Philips 9290030674
|Model
|9290030674
|Vendor
|Philips
|Description
|Hue motion outdoor sensor
|Exposes
|temperature, occupancy, battery, illuminance_lux, illuminance, motion_sensitivity, led_indication, occupancy_timeout, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
To initiate setup mode, press and hold the setup button on the rear of the device for +- 5 seconds until the setup light blinks red. Then press and hold the setup button again until the light starts blinking orange. It is now in pairing mode. When paired, the light blinks green.
Please note that the setup light is below the main sensor (as opposed to the obvious indicator above the main sensor).
This specific device has been reported to have issues repairing to a Zigbee network after upgrading from a CC2531 to a CC2652 controller (Zigbee 1.2 to 3.0). (Re)pairing may only work after pairing the device to another network and channel first (has been tested with a Philips Hue 2.0 hub in this instance) before pairing it back to the Zigbee2MQTT network again.
Motion sensitivity
The motion sensitivity can be changed by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set
{"motion_sensitivity": "SENSITIVITY"} where
SENSITIVITY is one of the following values:
low,
medium,
high (default).
Occupancy timeout
Sets the sensors timeout between last motion detected and sensor reporting occupancy as false
{
// Value >= 0,
// 0 - 10: 10sec (min possible timeout)
// > 10: timeout in sec
// (must be written to (default) endpoint 2)
"occupancy_timeout": 0,
}
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a
{"no_occupancy_since": 10}will be send after 10 seconds and a
{"no_occupancy_since": 60}after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
illuminance_lux_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Illuminance_lux (numeric)
Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Illuminance (numeric)
Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Motion_sensitivity (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_sensitivity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"motion_sensitivity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motion_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high,
very_high,
max.
Led_indication (binary)
Blink green LED on motion detection. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_indication property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_indication": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_indication": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true led_indication is ON, if
false OFF.
Occupancy_timeout (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_timeout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy_timeout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"occupancy_timeout": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
65535. The unit of this value is
second.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.