# Philips 929003017102

Model 929003017102 Vendor Philips Description Hue wall switch module Exposes battery, action, device_mode, linkquality Picture

Press the reset Button for ten seconds to reset the device - the red LED flashes one time confirming the reset. Then short the pins of input one.

The red LED begins to flash every two seconds indicating pairing mode.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: left_press , left_press_release , right_press , right_press_release , left_hold , left_hold_release , right_hold , right_hold_release .

Value can be found in the published state on the device_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"device_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"device_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: single_rocker , single_push_button , dual_rocker , dual_push_button .