Philips 929003017102
|Model
|929003017102
|Vendor
|Philips
|Description
|Hue wall switch module
|Exposes
|battery, action, device_mode, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Press the reset Button for ten seconds to reset the device - the red LED flashes one time confirming the reset. Then short the pins of input one.
The red LED begins to flash every two seconds indicating pairing mode.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
left_press,
left_press_release,
right_press,
right_press_release,
left_hold,
left_hold_release,
right_hold,
right_hold_release.
Device_mode (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
device_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"device_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"device_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
single_rocker,
single_push_button,
dual_rocker,
dual_push_button.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.