Philips 929003017102

Model 929003017102 Vendor Philips Description Hue wall switch module Exposes battery, device_mode, action Picture

Press the reset button for ten seconds to reset the device - the red LED flashes one time confirming the reset. Then short the pins of input one.

The red LED begins to flash every two seconds indicating pairing mode. Out of the box, the device enters pairing mode, as soon as the pins of input 1 are shortened - the red LED starts to flash. If the device has not been paired yet, it can also be put into pairing mode by short pressing the reset button.

It's possible to configure this switch to directly control Zigbee groups. In this way, the switch can control e.g. a group of light bulbs even when Zigbee2MQTT is not running, and it can also make controlling the lights feel a bit more responsive. This switch can also act as a dimmer: for each successive long press of the switch, it will alternate between increasing and decreasing brightness.

RDM001 modules on v1.x.x firmware send the Toggle command

⤷ All group members will individually toggle

firmware send the Toggle command ⤷ All group members will individually toggle RDM001 modules on v2.x.x firmware and all RDM004 modules alternate between On and OffWithEffect

⤷ It's possible the button press will send On when the light is already On

To set this all up, follow these steps in the Zigbee2MQTT frontend:

Go to the Groups tab and create a new group if it does not already exist. Add devices to the groups that you want to be controlled by this switch. Add this Hue Wall Switch Module to the group. Note that this device might not show up in the group, but this step is important. Click on this device and go to the Bind tab. Modify the checkboxes so that only manuSpecificPhilips , OnOff , and LevelCtrl (optional ¹) are checked, and click Unbind in the row where the destination is Coordinator . In the blank row at the bottom select endpoint 1 as the source endpoint, the group as the destination, tick OnOff and LevelCtrl (optional ¹), and click bind.

Notes:

¹ If you don't want to use the brightness control capabilities of the switch, ignore LevelCtrl in the steps.

in the steps. The device needs to be awake to respond to changes, so you will need to trigger the switch to wake it up before assigning it to the group or changing the bindings.

This device does not support direct binding (to a device instead of a group).

After doing this, the power events are still sent and can hence be used for automation.

Pressing the yellow reconfigure button in the About tab will reset the bindings of the coordinator, but it will not unbind any groups - they have to be unbound explicitly.

Actions are only sent for input 1 of the device. For input 2 no actions will be sent (so a double rocker is not supported).

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Value can be found in the published state on the device_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"device_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"device_mode": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: single_rocker , single_push_button , dual_rocker , dual_push_button .