# Philips 9290022408

Model 9290022408 Vendor Philips Description Hue smart plug - AU Exposes switch (state), linkquality Picture

This device allows you to set the power-on behavior. Note that this requires at least November/December '18 firmware update of the device. Send a MQTT command to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set open in new window with the following payload.

{ "hue_power_on_behavior" : "on" , "hue_power_on_brightness" : 125 , "hue_power_on_color_temperature" : 280 , "hue_power_on_color" : "#0000FF" }

Attribute Value Description default reset to factory default value on bulb on after power loss with configured brightness, color-temperature and color off bulb off after power loss recover last running state after power loss

Rules:

hue_power_on_behavior value always has to be provided

value always has to be provided hue_power_on_brightness , hue_power_on_color_temperature and hue_power_on_color can only be provided when hue_power_on_behavior = on

, and can only be provided when = hue_power_on_color_temperature and hue_power_on_color cannot be provided together, only one can be set

and cannot be provided together, only one can be set When setting hue_power_on_behavior = on , any not provided values will be reset to their factory defaults

Note: if hue_power_on_behavior is set to off , then the only way to turn the bulb on will be through a paired smart device (see pairing above). You will NOT be able to turn the bulb on by sequentially switching power on and off.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .