# Philips 9290019758

Model 9290019758 Vendor Philips Description Hue motion outdoor sensor Exposes temperature, occupancy, battery, illuminance_lux, illuminance, motion_sensitivity, led_indication, occupancy_timeout, linkquality Picture

To initiate setup mode, press and hold the setup button on the rear of the device for +- 5 seconds until the setup light blinks red. Then press and hold the setup button again until the light starts blinking orange. It is now in pairing mode. When paired, the light blinks green.

Please note that the setup light is below the main sensor (as opposed to the obvious indicator above the main sensor).

This specific device has been reported to have issues repairing to a Zigbee network after upgrading from a CC2531 to a CC2652 controller (Zigbee 1.2 to 3.0). (Re)pairing may only work after pairing the device to another network and channel first (has been tested with a Philips Hue 2.0 hub in this instance) before pairing it back to the Zigbee2MQTT network again.

# Motion sensitivity

The motion sensitivity can be changed by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"motion_sensitivity": "SENSITIVITY"} where SENSITIVITY is one of the following values: low , medium , high (default).

# Occupancy timeout

Sets the sensors timeout between last motion detected and sensor reporting occupancy as false

{ "occupancy_timeout" : 0 , }

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

no_occupancy_since : Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be send after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

illuminance_lux_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensitivity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motion_sensitivity": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , medium , high .

Blink green LED on motion detection. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indication property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indication": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indication": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true led_indication is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_timeout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy_timeout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupancy_timeout": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 . The unit of this value is second .