LED-Trading 9133
|Model
|9133
|Vendor
|LED-Trading
|Description
|Pushbutton transmitter module
|Exposes
|action
|Picture
Notes
This device is integrated as EnOcean PTM 215Z but with different button mapping as discussed here.
|Button
|Position
|Channel
|K1 (B0)
|Top right
|11
|K2 (B1)
|Bottom right
|25
|K3 (A0)
|Top left
|15
|K4 (A1)
|Bottom left
|20
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
press_1,
hold_1,
press_2,
hold_2,
press_3,
hold_3,
press_4,
hold_4.