Zigbee2MQTT

Led Trading 9133

Model9133
VendorLed Trading
DescriptionPushbutton transmitter module
Exposesaction, linkquality
PictureLed Trading 9133

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: press_1, hold_1, press_2, hold_2, press_3, hold_3, press_4, hold_4.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.