LED-Trading 9133

Model9133
VendorLED-Trading
DescriptionPushbutton transmitter module
Exposesaction
PictureLED-Trading 9133

Notes

This device is integrated as EnOcean PTM 215Z but with different button mapping as discussed here.

ButtonPositionChannel
K1 (B0)Top right11
K2 (B1)Bottom right25
K3 (A0)Top left15
K4 (A1)Bottom left20

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: press_1, hold_1, press_2, hold_2, press_3, hold_3, press_4, hold_4.