Led Trading 9133
|Model
|9133
|Vendor
|Led Trading
|Description
|Pushbutton transmitter module
|Exposes
|action, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
press_1,
hold_1,
press_2,
hold_2,
press_3,
hold_3,
press_4,
hold_4.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.