# Led Trading 9133

Model 9133 Vendor Led Trading Description Pushbutton transmitter module Exposes action, linkquality Picture

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: press_1 , hold_1 , press_2 , hold_2 , press_3 , hold_3 , press_4 , hold_4 .