# Waxman 8850100

Model 8850100 Vendor Waxman Description leakSMART automatic water shut-off valve 2.0 Exposes battery, switch (state), linkquality Picture

Press the center button five times, quickly, to reset the device. The blue light should blink every two seconds as a confirmation, then attempt to join a network

# Other Models

This integration should work with all manufacturer model numbers for the "leakSMART Automatic Water Shut-off Valve 2.0" but has only been tested with the 8850100:

8850000 - 3/4" Valve

8850100 - 1" Valve

8850200 - 1-1/4" Valve

8850300 - 1-1/2" Valve

8850310 - 2" Valve

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .