Waxman 8850100
|Model
|8850100
|Vendor
|Waxman
|Description
|leakSMART automatic water shut-off valve 2.0
|Exposes
|battery, switch (state), linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Press the center button five times, quickly, to reset the device. The blue light should blink every two seconds as a confirmation, then attempt to join a network
Other Models
This integration should work with all manufacturer model numbers for the "leakSMART Automatic Water Shut-off Valve 2.0" but has only been tested with the 8850100:
- 8850000 - 3/4" Valve
- 8850100 - 1" Valve
- 8850200 - 1-1/4" Valve
- 8850300 - 1-1/2" Valve
- 8850310 - 2" Valve
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.