Bosch 8750001213

Model 8750001213 Vendor Bosch Description Twinguard Exposes smoke, temperature, humidity, eco2, aqi, illuminance, battery, siren_state, alarm, self_test, sensitivity, pre_alarm, heartbeat Picture

To pair this device you have to install the device via its installation code which you can get by scanning the QR-code sticker on the physical device with your smartphone. Then get the device into pairing mode. In zigbee2mqtt navigate to "Settings" --> "Tools" and click on "Add install code". Paste the code you got from the QR-code and confirm by clicking "OK", then ensure permit joining is active. Wait for your device to be joined.

Warning: If you are not using one of the common Zigbee channels you will have trouble pairing this device. The original Bosch Smart Home Controller support channels 11, 14, 15, 20, 25. These will most likely also work with the Twinguard. So if you have trouble pairing the device (you will not see anything in the logs at all) check your Zigbee channel! Issue on this topic

To factory reset the device remove one of the batteries. While pressing and holding the device's main button, insert the battery back. As soon as the device's LED is starting to blink orange, release the device's main button and press and hold it again until the device's LED is lighting up green. You will know that the device is being set back to factory defaults successfully when an acustic signal is being thrown by the device. The device will reboot, which can take up to a minute. Watch on YouTube

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65 . The unit of this value is °C .

Relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

TVOC-derived CO₂-equivalent. Value can be found in the published state on the eco2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 500 and the maximum value is 5500 . The unit of this value is ppm .

Index for Air Quality. Value can be found in the published state on the aqi property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 500 .

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Siren state. Value can be found in the published state on the siren_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Alarm mode for siren. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"alarm": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: stop , pre_alarm , fire , burglar .

Initiate self-test. Value can be found in the published state on the self_test property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"self_test": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"self_test": VALUE} . If value equals true self test is ON, if false OFF.

Sensitivity of the smoke detector. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensitivity": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: low , medium , high .

Enable/disable pre-alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the pre_alarm property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pre_alarm": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pre_alarm": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON pre alarm is ON, if OFF OFF.