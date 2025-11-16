Device commands

All of these commands should be published to zigbee2mqtt/DEVICE NAME/set .

{"state": "x"} where x is ON for unmute or OFF for mute.

{"trigger_siren": {"duration": x}} where x is the time in seconds (1-16777) to sound the siren.

{"trigger_siren": {"duration": 0}} (a duration of zero stops the siren).

{"play_sound": {"sound": "sound_name", "volume": x}} where sound_name is the sound you want to play (list below) and x is the volume (1-100).

Available sounds (sounds with an asterisk are only available on firmware version >= 1.123.13):