Device commands
All of these commands should be published to
zigbee2mqtt/DEVICE NAME/set.
Mute/unmute the device
{"state": "x"}where
xis ON for unmute or OFF for mute.
Trigger the siren
{"trigger_siren": {"duration": x}}where
xis the time in seconds (1-16777) to sound the siren.
Stop the siren
{"trigger_siren": {"duration": 0}}(a duration of zero stops the siren).
Play a built-in chime sound
{"play_sound": {"sound": "sound_name", "volume": x}}where
sound_nameis the sound you want to play (list below) and
xis the volume (1-100).
Available sounds (sounds with an asterisk are only available on firmware version >= 1.123.13):
- bleep
- bounce *
- bright
- bright_modern *
- ding_dong_classic
- ding_dong_modern
- ding_dong_xylo
- echo *
- fairy *
- galaxy *
- glow *
- hue_default
- reveal *
- rise
- sonar
- swing
- triple_beep
- welcome *
- westminster_classic
- westminster_modern
...