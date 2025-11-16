Device commands

All of these commands should be published to zigbee2mqtt/DEVICE NAME/set.

Mute/unmute the device

{"state": "x"} where x is ON for unmute or OFF for mute.

Trigger the siren

{"trigger_siren": {"duration": x}} where x is the time in seconds (1-16777) to sound the siren.

Stop the siren

{"trigger_siren": {"duration": 0}} (a duration of zero stops the siren).

Play a built-in chime sound

{"play_sound": {"sound": "sound_name", "volume": x}} where sound_name is the sound you want to play (list below) and x is the volume (1-100).

Available sounds (sounds with an asterisk are only available on firmware version >= 1.123.13):

  • bleep
  • bounce *
  • bright
  • bright_modern *
  • ding_dong_classic
  • ding_dong_modern
  • ding_dong_xylo
  • echo *
  • fairy *
  • galaxy *
  • glow *
  • hue_default
  • reveal *
  • rise
  • sonar
  • swing
  • triple_beep
  • welcome *
  • westminster_classic
  • westminster_modern

...