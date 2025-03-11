Philips 8719514440937/8719514440999
|Model
|8719514440937/8719514440999
|Vendor
|Philips
|Description
|Hue Tap dial switch
|Exposes
|battery, action_direction, action_type, action_time, brightness, action_step_size, action
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
The device can be set to pairing mode by removing the device's back cover. There is a small "setup" button next to the battery which must be pressed for a few seconds by using a paperclip or something similar, which will bring the device into pairing mode. If this is a brand new device, hold button 1 for 3 sec to pair. If this does not work, holding down the top left (#1) button for approximately five seconds may put the device into pairing mode.
Binding
By default, the device is bound to the coordinator, but it can also be used to directly control other lights and switches in the network (see guide on binding and guide on scenes). This device can only recall scenes on groups, not individual lights, so if you only want to set scenes for a single light, you will need to add it to a group¹ (see below).
As the device is sleeping by default, you will need to wake it up after sending the bind/unbind command by pressing any button.
When endpoint
1 is bound to a light or a group of lights, the behavior is as follows:
|Button
|Click
|Action
|Comment
|Dimmer ring
|Rotate
|Set Brightness
|This can also be used to turn on (but not off) the bound light or group. If controlling a group, this sets the brightness of all lights in the group to the same value.
|Single dot
|Single
|Recall Scene 1
|Two dots
|Single
|Recall Scene 0
|Three dots
|Single
|Recall Scene 5
|Four dots
|Single
|Recall Scene 4
|Any dots
|Long
|All lights off
|All scene buttons behave the same way, and will turn off all lights in the group if controlling a group.
¹The groupID is particular to the specific device. To obtain the groupID and set up the binding, you need to follow these steps:
- turn on debug level logging in Zigbee2MQTT.
- make sure dimmer is paired.
- in Bind settings for the dimmer, unbind everything not
Scenesand bind
Scenescluster between dimmer and coordinator.
- in logs filter for
sceneas the amount of debug messages is very high.
- press any scene button on the remote.
- you will see a debug level message looking like
debug 2025-03-11 11:00:52z2m: Received Zigbee message from 'Dimmer - Bathroom', type 'commandRecall', cluster 'genScenes', data '{"groupid":14719,"sceneid":0}' from endpoint 1 with groupID 14719
- this will be slightly different for your device, read your specific
groupID.
- create a group with this
groupIDand add the lights you want to bind to the switch to this group.
- save scenes in this group, one for each scene button. These must be using sceneIDs
1,
0,
5and
4as above.
- bind the switch to the newly created group with matching
groupIDmaking sure
Scenescluster is also bound.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action direction (enum)
Direction in which the dial was turned. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_direction property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
right,
left.
Action type (enum)
Type of the rotation, value in the first message is
step and in the next messages value is
rotate. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_type property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
step,
rotate.
Action time (numeric)
value in seconds representing the amount of time the last action took. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
Brightness (numeric)
Raw rotation state value of the dial which represents brightness from 0-255. Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
Action step size (numeric)
amount of steps the last action took on the dial exposed as a posive value from 0-255. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_step_size property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
button_1_press,
button_1_press_release,
button_1_hold,
button_1_hold_release,
button_2_press,
button_2_press_release,
button_2_hold,
button_2_hold_release,
button_3_press,
button_3_press_release,
button_3_hold,
button_3_hold_release,
button_4_press,
button_4_press_release,
button_4_hold,
button_4_hold_release,
dial_rotate_left_step,
dial_rotate_left_slow,
dial_rotate_left_fast,
dial_rotate_right_step,
dial_rotate_right_slow,
dial_rotate_right_fast,
brightness_step_up,
brightness_step_down.