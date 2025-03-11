Philips 8719514440937/8719514440999

Model 8719514440937/8719514440999 Vendor Philips Description Hue Tap dial switch Exposes battery, action_direction, action_type, action_time, brightness, action_step_size, action Picture

The device can be set to pairing mode by removing the device's back cover. There is a small "setup" button next to the battery which must be pressed for a few seconds by using a paperclip or something similar, which will bring the device into pairing mode. If this is a brand new device, hold button 1 for 3 sec to pair. If this does not work, holding down the top left (#1) button for approximately five seconds may put the device into pairing mode.

By default, the device is bound to the coordinator, but it can also be used to directly control other lights and switches in the network (see guide on binding and guide on scenes). This device can only recall scenes on groups, not individual lights, so if you only want to set scenes for a single light, you will need to add it to a group¹ (see below).

As the device is sleeping by default, you will need to wake it up after sending the bind/unbind command by pressing any button.

When endpoint 1 is bound to a light or a group of lights, the behavior is as follows:

Button Click Action Comment Dimmer ring Rotate Set Brightness This can also be used to turn on (but not off) the bound light or group. If controlling a group, this sets the brightness of all lights in the group to the same value. Single dot Single Recall Scene 1 Two dots Single Recall Scene 0 Three dots Single Recall Scene 5 Four dots Single Recall Scene 4 Any dots Long All lights off All scene buttons behave the same way, and will turn off all lights in the group if controlling a group.

¹The groupID is particular to the specific device. To obtain the groupID and set up the binding, you need to follow these steps:

turn on debug level logging in Zigbee2MQTT.

make sure dimmer is paired.

in Bind settings for the dimmer, unbind everything not Scenes and bind Scenes cluster between dimmer and coordinator.

and bind cluster between dimmer and coordinator. in logs filter for scene as the amount of debug messages is very high.

as the amount of debug messages is very high. press any scene button on the remote.

you will see a debug level message looking like debug 2025-03-11 11:00:52z2m: Received Zigbee message from 'Dimmer - Bathroom', type 'commandRecall', cluster 'genScenes', data '{"groupid":14719,"sceneid":0}' from endpoint 1 with groupID 14719

this will be slightly different for your device, read your specific groupID .

. create a group with this groupID and add the lights you want to bind to the switch to this group.

and add the lights you want to bind to the switch to this group. save scenes in this group, one for each scene button. These must be using sceneIDs 1 , 0 , 5 and 4 as above.

, , and as above. bind the switch to the newly created group with matching groupID making sure Scenes cluster is also bound.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Direction in which the dial was turned. Value can be found in the published state on the action_direction property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: right , left .

Type of the rotation, value in the first message is step and in the next messages value is rotate . Value can be found in the published state on the action_type property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: step , rotate .

value in seconds representing the amount of time the last action took. Value can be found in the published state on the action_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Raw rotation state value of the dial which represents brightness from 0-255. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

amount of steps the last action took on the dial exposed as a posive value from 0-255. Value can be found in the published state on the action_step_size property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .