Zigbee2MQTT

Philips 8719514440937/8719514440999

Model8719514440937/8719514440999
VendorPhilips
DescriptionHue Tap dial switch
Exposesbattery, action, linkquality
PicturePhilips 8719514440937/8719514440999

Notes

Pairing

The device can be set to pairing mode by removing the device's back cover. There is a small "setup" button next to the battery which must be pressed for a few seconds by using a paperclip or something similiar, which will bring the device into pairing mode. If this is a brand new device, hold button 1 for 3 sec to pair.

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: button_1_press, button_1_press_release, button_1_hold, button_1_hold_release, button_2_press, button_2_press_release, button_2_hold, button_2_hold_release, button_3_press, button_3_press_release, button_3_hold, button_3_hold_release, button_4_press, button_4_press_release, button_4_hold, button_4_hold_release, dial_rotate_left_step, dial_rotate_left_slow, dial_rotate_left_fast, dial_rotate_right_step, dial_rotate_right_slow, dial_rotate_right_fast.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.