Philips 8719514440937/8719514440999

Model 8719514440937/8719514440999 Vendor Philips Description Hue Tap dial switch Exposes battery, action, linkquality Picture

The device can be set to pairing mode by removing the device's back cover. There is a small "setup" button next to the battery which must be pressed for a few seconds by using a paperclip or something similiar, which will bring the device into pairing mode. If this is a brand new device, hold button 1 for 3 sec to pair.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: button_1_press , button_1_press_release , button_1_hold , button_1_hold_release , button_2_press , button_2_press_release , button_2_hold , button_2_hold_release , button_3_press , button_3_press_release , button_3_hold , button_3_hold_release , button_4_press , button_4_press_release , button_4_hold , button_4_hold_release , dial_rotate_left_step , dial_rotate_left_slow , dial_rotate_left_fast , dial_rotate_right_step , dial_rotate_right_slow , dial_rotate_right_fast .