Philips 8719514440937/8719514440999
|Model
|8719514440937/8719514440999
|Vendor
|Philips
|Description
|Hue Tap dial switch
|Exposes
|battery, action, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
The device can be set to pairing mode by removing the device's back cover. There is a small "setup" button next to the battery which must be pressed for a few seconds by using a paperclip or something similiar, which will bring the device into pairing mode. If this is a brand new device, hold button 1 for 3 sec to pair.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
button_1_press,
button_1_press_release,
button_1_hold,
button_1_hold_release,
button_2_press,
button_2_press_release,
button_2_hold,
button_2_hold_release,
button_3_press,
button_3_press_release,
button_3_hold,
button_3_hold_release,
button_4_press,
button_4_press_release,
button_4_hold,
button_4_hold_release,
dial_rotate_left_step,
dial_rotate_left_slow,
dial_rotate_left_fast,
dial_rotate_right_step,
dial_rotate_right_slow,
dial_rotate_right_fast.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.