Philips 8719514342361
|Model
|8719514342361
|Vendor
|Philips
|Description
|Hue smart plug - AU
|Exposes
|switch (state), linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Power-on behavior
This device allows you to set the power-on behavior. Note that this requires at least November/December '18 firmware update of the device. Send a MQTT command to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with the following payload.
{
"hue_power_on_behavior": "on", // default, on, off, recover
"hue_power_on_brightness": 125, // same values as brightness
"hue_power_on_color_temperature": 280, // same values as color_temp
"hue_power_on_color": "#0000FF" // color in hex notation, e.g. #0000FF = blue
}
|Attribute Value
|Description
|default
|reset to factory default value
|on
|bulb on after power loss with configured brightness, color-temperature and color
|off
|bulb off after power loss
|recover
|last running state after power loss
Rules:
hue_power_on_behaviorvalue always has to be provided
hue_power_on_brightness,
hue_power_on_color_temperatureand
hue_power_on_colorcan only be provided when
hue_power_on_behavior=
on
hue_power_on_color_temperatureand
hue_power_on_colorcannot be provided together, only one can be set
- When setting
hue_power_on_behavior=
on, any not provided values will be reset to their factory defaults
Note: if
hue_power_on_behavior is set to
off, then the only way to turn the bulb on will be through a paired smart device (see pairing above). You will NOT be able to turn the bulb on by sequentially switching power on and off.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.