Zigbee2MQTT

Philips 8719514342361

Model8719514342361
VendorPhilips
DescriptionHue smart plug - AU
Exposesswitch (state), linkquality
PicturePhilips 8719514342361

Notes

Power-on behavior

This device allows you to set the power-on behavior. Note that this requires at least November/December '18 firmware update of the device. Send a MQTT command to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setopen in new window with the following payload.

{
    "hue_power_on_behavior": "on",          // default, on, off, recover
    "hue_power_on_brightness": 125,         // same values as brightness
    "hue_power_on_color_temperature": 280,  // same values as color_temp
    "hue_power_on_color": "#0000FF"         // color in hex notation, e.g. #0000FF = blue
}
Attribute ValueDescription
defaultreset to factory default value
onbulb on after power loss with configured brightness, color-temperature and color
offbulb off after power loss
recoverlast running state after power loss

Rules:

  • hue_power_on_behavior value always has to be provided
  • hue_power_on_brightness, hue_power_on_color_temperature and hue_power_on_color can only be provided when hue_power_on_behavior = on
  • hue_power_on_color_temperature and hue_power_on_color cannot be provided together, only one can be set
  • When setting hue_power_on_behavior = on, any not provided values will be reset to their factory defaults

Note: if hue_power_on_behavior is set to off, then the only way to turn the bulb on will be through a paired smart device (see pairing above). You will NOT be able to turn the bulb on by sequentially switching power on and off.

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.