ADEO 84870058
|Model
|84870058
|Vendor
|ADEO
|Description
|ENKI LEXMAN Extraflat 225
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness, color_temp, color_temp_startup, color_xy), effect, power_on_behavior, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
transition: Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to
0(no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
color_sync: When enabled colors will be synced, e.g. if the light supports both color x/y and color temperature a conversion from color x/y to color temperature will be done when setting the x/y color (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness,
color_temp,
color_temp_startup,
color_xy.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
color_temp: To control the color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"color_temp": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
153and
370, the higher the warmer the color. To read the color temperature send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"color_temp": ""}. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepected:
coolest,
cool,
neutral,
warmest.
color_temp_startup: To set the startup color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"color_temp_startup": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
153and
370, the higher the warmer the color. To read the startup color temperature send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"color_temp_startup": ""}. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepected:
coolest,
cool,
neutral,
warmest,
previous.
color_xy: To control the XY color (CIE 1931 color space) publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"color": {"x": X_VALUE, "y": Y_VALUE}}(e.g.
{"color":{"x":0.123,"y":0.123}}). To read the XY color send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"color":{"x":"","y":""}}. Alternatively it is possible to set the XY color via RGB:
{"color": {"r": R, "g": G, "b": B}}e.g.
{"color":{"r":46,"g":102,"b":150}}
{"color": {"rgb": "R,G,B"}}e.g.
{"color":{"rgb":"46,102,150"}}
{"color": {"hex": HEX}}e.g.
{"color":{"hex":"#547CFF"}}
Transition
For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property
transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples:
{"brightness":156,"transition":3},
{"color_temp":241,"transition":1}.
Moving/stepping
Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:
- move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value
stopor
0.
- step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.
The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set
NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use
brightness_move_onoff/
brightness_step_onoff
{
"brightness_move": -40, // Starts moving brightness down at 40 units per second
"brightness_move": 0, // Stop moving brightness
"brightness_step": 40 // Increases brightness by 40
"color_temp_move": 60, // Starts moving color temperature up at 60 units per second
"color_temp_move": "stop", // Stop moving color temperature
"color_temp_step": 99, // Increase color temperature by 99
}
Effect (enum)
Triggers an effect on the light (e.g. make light blink for a few seconds). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"effect": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
blink,
breathe,
okay,
channel_change,
finish_effect,
stop_effect.
Power_on_behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_on_behavior": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
toggle,
previous.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.