AduroSmart 81825

Model81825
VendorAduroSmart
DescriptionERIA Wireless Dimming Remote Switch
Exposesaction
PictureAduroSmart 81825

Notes

Pairing

To pair the remote you will first need to factory reset the remote then pair it to the controller.

  1. Reset the remote by holding down the two middle (arrow) buttons, if reset successfully the LED on the remote should blink once.
  2. Then pair the remote to the controller by placing it in proximity to the controller whilst it is searching. Hold down the off (circle) button for 10 seconds until it blinks green 3 times. If it does, then the remote is paired to the controller.

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on, up, down, off.