AduroSmart 81825
|Model
|81825
|Vendor
|AduroSmart
|Description
|ERIA smart wireless dimming switch
|Exposes
|action, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
To pair the remote you will first need to factory reset the remote then pair it to the controller.
- Reset the remote by holding down the two middle (arrow) buttons, if reset successfully the LED on the remote should blink once.
- Then pair the remote to the controller by placing it in proximity to the controller whilst it is searching. Hold down the off (circle) button for 10 seconds until it blinks green 3 times. If it does, then the remote is paired to the controller.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off,
up,
down.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.