# AduroSmart 81825

Model 81825 Vendor AduroSmart Description ERIA smart wireless dimming switch Exposes action, linkquality Picture

To pair the remote you will first need to factory reset the remote then pair it to the controller.

Reset the remote by holding down the two middle (arrow) buttons, if reset successfully the LED on the remote should blink once. Then pair the remote to the controller by placing it in proximity to the controller whilst it is searching. Hold down the off (circle) button for 10 seconds until it blinks green 3 times. If it does, then the remote is paired to the controller.

How to use device type specific configuration

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , off , up , down .