# Viessmann 7377019

Model 7377019 Vendor Viessmann Description ViCare CO2, temperature and humidity sensor Exposes battery, co2, temperature, humidity, linkquality Picture

The Co2 sensor may be operated by batteries or USB cable powered. If powered by USB, it should provide router functionality (not verified, though).

How to use device type specific configuration

co2_calibration : Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

The measured CO2 (carbon dioxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .