Viessmann 7377019
|Model
|7377019
|Vendor
|Viessmann
|Description
|ViCare CO2, temperature and humidity sensor
|Exposes
|battery, co2, temperature, humidity, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
The Co2 sensor may be operated by batteries or USB cable powered. If powered by USB, it should provide router functionality (not verified, though).
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
co2_calibration: Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
CO2 (numeric)
The measured CO2 (carbon dioxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.