Busch-Jaeger 6735/6736/6737

Model 6735/6736/6737 Vendor Busch-Jaeger Description Zigbee Light Link power supply/relay/dimmer/wall-switch Exposes light (state, brightness), switch (state), action, linkquality Picture

If there are blinking LEDs wait until they don’t blink anymore — the device is in some mode we don’t want it to be. Press both buttons of the top row (or sole row for Model 6735) until the LEDs gleam permanently. They will blink alternately at first but keep the buttons pressed until really both lights are constantly illuminated. Then release the buttons. The LEDs should still glow. Now press both buttons again briefly. After about 1..2 seconds they will fade-glow; and your bridge should now instantly find it.

# Known issues

# Bottom row of 4-gang device not bound

It may occur that the bottom row of the 4-gang device 6737 does not work like the other ones, i.e. does not emit the actions (see related discussion #7009 open in new window). The reason is not fully understood yet, however it can be worked around by unbinding all four endpoints and re-binding them manually one after another:

Source EP Destination Destination EP Clusters 10 Coordinator 1 LevelCtrl (only for power supply or battery-operated wall switch) 11 Coordinator 1 LevelCtrl 12 Coordinator 1 LevelCtrl 13 Coordinator 1 LevelCtrl

*[EP]: Endpoint

# Single endpoint can only be bound to one destination

By default all bindings should be set up so the device reports button events through Zigbee2MQTT (except top row for dimmers/relays). You may also define custom bindings, but please keep in mind that each source endpoint may only be bound to one destination endpoint. So if you want to change the default binding for an endpoint (which corresponds to a button row) this is the recommended way:

Unbind current destination of the particular endpoint Create a ZigBee group for the binding partners Bind the switch endpoint to the ZigBee group

You should also use a ZigBee group even if you only want to bind to a single light! This way Zigbee2MQTT will continue to publish the button events, even without an explicit binding to the coordinator.

# Duplicate events for battery-operated control panel

The battery-operated wall switch might be sending duplicate action events. In this case you may want to set up debouncing for the device:

'0xd85devicemac' : debounce : 0.2 debounce_ignore : - action :

This introduces a tiny lag after each button press, but you can get rid of the duplicate events if they are occuring in your environment.

# Battery-operated control panel is very hard to wake up for configuration

The battery-operated devices are extremely power efficient. After pressing a button they go to deep sleep almost immediately. Therefore it can be quite hard to send a new configuration or to change bindings.

For the 2-row and 4-row devices the following procedure has proven to be a good option:

Press both buttons of the top row until the LEDs gleam permanently. Press a button in the bottom row at the same time as sending an Unbind request through Zigbee2MQTT for any row. This may take multiple attempts to succeed. Important: Keep this endpoint/row unbound until you are done configuring the device! Configure the endpoints/bindings according to your needs. For sending a new configuration you need to wake up the device again. Press the button in the bottom (unbound) row and this will keep the device awake for about 2 seconds.

For single-row devices re-inserting the battery in the very right moment might be required when reconfiguring the switches.

# Home Assistant: device discovered both as light and switch

If you are using Home Assistant auto-discovery you'll notice that the device is discovered both as a light entity and as a switch entity.

Always use the light entity! The switch entity is only there for historic (compatibility) reasons and can be safely ignored. The main issue with the switch entity is that it does not update it's state when the Busch-Jaeger device is controlled directly through it's top-row rockers.

# Action values

This device send the following action values in its payload:

Left buttons (long-hold-release) Right buttons row_1_off

row_1_down row_1_stop row_1_on

row_1_up row_2_off

row_2_down row_2_stop row_2_on

row_2_up row_3_off

row_3_down row_3_stop row_3_on

row_3_up row_4_off

row_4_down row_4_stop row_4_on

row_4_up

Briefly pressing and releasing a button triggers the off resp. on actions for the given row, long-pressing triggers the down / up state respectively (after about one second). When releasing then, a stop will be issued with no distinction between the left or right button.

How to use device type specific configuration

transition : Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

This light supports the following features: state , brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_relay": "ON"} , {"state_relay": "OFF"} or {"state_relay": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_relay": ""} .

: To control the state publish a message to topic with payload , or . To read the state send a message to with payload . brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_relay": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_relay": ""} .

Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:

move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value stop or 0 .

or . step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.

The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set

NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use brightness_move_onoff / brightness_step_onoff

{ "brightness_move" : - 40 , "brightness_move" : 0 , "brightness_step" : 40 }

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: row_1_on , row_1_off , row_1_up , row_1_down , row_1_stop , row_2_on , row_2_off , row_2_up , row_2_down , row_2_stop , row_3_on , row_3_off , row_3_up , row_3_down , row_3_stop , row_4_on , row_4_off , row_4_up , row_4_down , row_4_stop .