Busch-Jaeger 6735/6736/6737
|Model
|6735/6736/6737
|Vendor
|Busch-Jaeger
|Description
|Zigbee Light Link power supply/relay/dimmer/wall-switch
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness), switch (state), action, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
- If there are blinking LEDs wait until they don’t blink anymore — the device is in some mode we don’t want it to be.
- Press both buttons of the top row (or sole row for Model 6735) until the LEDs gleam permanently. They will blink alternately at first but keep the buttons pressed until really both lights are constantly illuminated. Then release the buttons. The LEDs should still glow.
- Now press both buttons again briefly. After about 1..2 seconds they will fade-glow; and your bridge should now instantly find it.
Known issues
Bottom row of 4-gang device not bound
It may occur that the bottom row of the 4-gang device 6737 does not work like the other ones, i.e. does not emit the actions (see related discussion #7009). The reason is not fully understood yet, however it can be worked around by unbinding all four endpoints and re-binding them manually one after another:
|Source EP
|Destination
|Destination EP
|Clusters
10
Coordinator
1
LevelCtrl (only for power supply or battery-operated wall switch)
11
Coordinator
1
LevelCtrl
12
Coordinator
1
LevelCtrl
13
Coordinator
1
LevelCtrl
*[EP]: Endpoint
Single endpoint can only be bound to one destination
By default all bindings should be set up so the device reports button events through Zigbee2MQTT (except top row for dimmers/relays). You may also define custom bindings, but please keep in mind that each source endpoint may only be bound to one destination endpoint. So if you want to change the default binding for an endpoint (which corresponds to a button row) this is the recommended way:
- Unbind current destination of the particular endpoint
- Create a ZigBee group for the binding partners
- Bind the switch endpoint to the ZigBee group
You should also use a ZigBee group even if you only want to bind to a single light! This way Zigbee2MQTT will continue to publish the button events, even without an explicit binding to the coordinator.
Duplicate events for battery-operated control panel
The battery-operated wall switch might be sending duplicate
action events. In this case you may want to set up debouncing for the device:
'0xd85devicemac':
debounce: 0.2
debounce_ignore:
- action:
This introduces a tiny lag after each button press, but you can get rid of the duplicate events if they are occuring in your environment.
Battery-operated control panel is very hard to wake up for configuration
The battery-operated devices are extremely power efficient. After pressing a button they go to deep sleep almost immediately. Therefore it can be quite hard to send a new configuration or to change bindings.
For the 2-row and 4-row devices the following procedure has proven to be a good option:
- Press both buttons of the top row until the LEDs gleam permanently.
- Press a button in the bottom row at the same time as sending an Unbind request through Zigbee2MQTT for any row. This may take multiple attempts to succeed.
- Important: Keep this endpoint/row unbound until you are done configuring the device!
- Configure the endpoints/bindings according to your needs. For sending a new configuration you need to wake up the device again. Press the button in the bottom (unbound) row and this will keep the device awake for about 2 seconds.
For single-row devices re-inserting the battery in the very right moment might be required when reconfiguring the switches.
Home Assistant: device discovered both as light and switch
If you are using Home Assistant auto-discovery you'll notice that the device is discovered both as a
light entity and as a
switch entity.
Always use the
light entity! The
switch entity is only there for historic (compatibility) reasons and can be safely ignored. The main issue with the
switch entity is that it does not update it's state when the Busch-Jaeger device is controlled directly through it's top-row rockers.
Action values
This device send the following
action values in its payload:
|Left buttons
|(long-hold-release)
|Right buttons
row_1_off
row_1_down
row_1_stop
row_1_on
row_1_up
row_2_off
row_2_down
row_2_stop
row_2_on
row_2_up
row_3_off
row_3_down
row_3_stop
row_3_on
row_3_up
row_4_off
row_4_down
row_4_stop
row_4_on
row_4_up
Briefly pressing and releasing a button triggers the
off resp.
on actions for the given row, long-pressing triggers the
down/
up state respectively (after about one second). When releasing then, a
stop will be issued with no distinction between the left or right button.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
transition: Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to
0(no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Light (relay endpoint)
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state_relay": "ON"},
{"state_relay": "OFF"}or
{"state_relay": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state_relay": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness_relay": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness_relay": ""}.
Moving/stepping
Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:
- move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value
stopor
0.
- step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.
The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set
NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use
brightness_move_onoff/
brightness_step_onoff
{
"brightness_move": -40, // Starts moving brightness down at 40 units per second
"brightness_move": 0, // Stop moving brightness
"brightness_step": 40 // Increases brightness by 40
}
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
row_1_on,
row_1_off,
row_1_up,
row_1_down,
row_1_stop,
row_2_on,
row_2_off,
row_2_up,
row_2_down,
row_2_stop,
row_3_on,
row_3_off,
row_3_up,
row_3_down,
row_3_stop,
row_4_on,
row_4_off,
row_4_up,
row_4_down,
row_4_stop.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.