CTM Lyng 6254380
|Model
|6254380
|Vendor
|CTM Lyng
|Description
|2.0 Stove guard
|Exposes
|device_temperature, tamper, battery_low, high_temperature, power_cut_off, power, energy
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Device temperature (numeric)
Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"device_temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
High temperature (binary)
Stove guard detected high hemperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
high_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true high temperature is ON, if
false OFF.
Power cut off (binary)
Power to stove disconnected. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_cut_off property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true power cut off is ON, if
false OFF.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"energy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.