Leedarson 5AA-SS-ZA-H0

Model 5AA-SS-ZA-H0 Vendor Leedarson Description Motion sensor Exposes occupancy, illuminance, illuminance_lux, linkquality Picture

no_occupancy_since : Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be send after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

illuminance_lux_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .