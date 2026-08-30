Insta 57008000

Model 57008000 Vendor Insta Description Blinds actor with lift/tilt calibration & with with inputs for wall switches Exposes cover (state, position, tilt) Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

cover_position_tilt_disable_report : Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false