Insta 57004000

Model 57004000 Vendor Insta Description Pushbutton Interface 2-gang 230V Exposes action, linkquality Picture

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on_e1 , off_e1 , toggle_e1 , recall_*_e1 , brightness_stop_e1 , brightness_move_*_e1 , on_e2 , off_e2 , toggle_e2 , recall_*_e2 , brightness_stop_e2 , brightness_move_*_e2 , close_cover , open_cover , stop_cover .