Insta 57004000

Model 57004000 Vendor Insta Description Pushbutton Interface 2-gang 230V Exposes action Picture

This device can be setup in different modes: control, switch, sensors/blinds and scenes.

In switch mode, this device has a rather long internal debounce (waiting for 2x the switch flipped for 50% brightness, or 3x for 100% brightness). This causes a notable delay before sending a e1_toggle or e2_toggle.

For a simple lights on/off scenario you can avoid this delay by putting the device into sensor mode, and call a lights toggle function on both e1_on / e1_off actions.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200