Insta 57004000
|Model
|57004000
|Vendor
|Insta
|Description
|Pushbutton Interface 2-gang 230V
|Exposes
|action
|Picture
Notes
This device can be setup in different modes: control, switch, sensors/blinds and scenes.
In switch mode, this device has a rather long internal debounce (waiting for 2x the switch flipped for 50% brightness, or 3x for 100% brightness). This causes a notable delay before sending a e1_toggle or e2_toggle.
For a simple lights on/off scenario you can avoid this delay by putting the device into sensor mode, and call a lights toggle function on both e1_on / e1_off actions.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on_e1,
off_e1,
toggle_e1,
recall_*_e1,
brightness_stop_e1,
brightness_move_*_e1,
on_e2,
off_e2,
toggle_e2,
recall_*_e2,
brightness_stop_e2,
brightness_move_*_e2,
close_cover,
open_cover,
stop_cover.