Insta 57004000

Model57004000
VendorInsta
DescriptionPushbutton Interface 2-gang 230V
Exposesaction
PictureInsta 57004000

Notes

This device can be setup in different modes: control, switch, sensors/blinds and scenes.

In switch mode, this device has a rather long internal debounce (waiting for 2x the switch flipped for 50% brightness, or 3x for 100% brightness). This causes a notable delay before sending a e1_toggle or e2_toggle.

For a simple lights on/off scenario you can avoid this delay by putting the device into sensor mode, and call a lights toggle function on both e1_on / e1_off actions.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on_e1, off_e1, toggle_e1, recall_*_e1, brightness_stop_e1, brightness_move_*_e1, on_e2, off_e2, toggle_e2, recall_*_e2, brightness_stop_e2, brightness_move_*_e2, close_cover, open_cover, stop_cover.