Zigbee2MQTT

Insta 57004000

Model57004000
VendorInsta
DescriptionPushbutton Interface 2-gang 230V
Exposesaction, linkquality
PictureInsta 57004000

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on_e1, off_e1, toggle_e1, recall_*_e1, brightness_stop_e1, brightness_move_*_e1, on_e2, off_e2, toggle_e2, recall_*_e2, brightness_stop_e2, brightness_move_*_e2, close_cover, open_cover, stop_cover.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.