Niko 552-721X2
|Model
|552-721X2
|Vendor
|Niko
|Description
|Double connectable switch
|Exposes
|switch (state), action, operation_mode, led_enable, led_state, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Remove the cover and press the either of the little buttons 3x, the led will flash blue when in pairing mode. The device stays in this mode for 5 minutes or until it succesfully paired.
Binding
This device does not support binding to groups or devices.
Decoupling
This device does support decoupling from the build in relay, when the device is decoupled it will emit a 'single', 'hold', and 'release' action.
LED
|LED
|Description
|off
|normal operation, the load is off
|white continues
|normal operation, the load is on
|red flashing
|connection to the zigbee network lost
|blue flashing
|connecting to the zigbee network
|blue continues for 4 sec
|connected succesfulyl to the zigbee network
The LED can be disabled while the load is on by using a toothpick and holding the PROG button for 10 seconds.
Options
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch (l1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l1": "ON"},
{"state_l1": "OFF"} or
{"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l1": ""}.
Switch (l2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l2": "ON"},
{"state_l2": "OFF"} or
{"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l2": ""}.
Action (enum, l1 endpoint)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
single,
hold,
release.
Action (enum, l2 endpoint)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
single,
hold,
release.
Operation_mode (enum, l1 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
operation_mode_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operation_mode_l1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operation_mode_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
control_relay,
decoupled.
Operation_mode (enum, l2 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
operation_mode_l2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operation_mode_l2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operation_mode_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
control_relay,
decoupled.
Led_enable (binary, l1 endpoint)
Enable LED. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_enable_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_enable_l1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_enable_l1": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true led_enable is ON, if
false OFF.
Led_enable (binary, l2 endpoint)
Enable LED. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_enable_l2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_enable_l2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_enable_l2": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true led_enable is ON, if
false OFF.
Led_state (binary, l1 endpoint)
LED State. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_state_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_state_l1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_state_l1": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON led_state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Led_state (binary, l2 endpoint)
LED State. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_state_l2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_state_l2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_state_l2": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON led_state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.