Niko 552-721X1

Model 552-721X1 Vendor Niko Description Single connectable switch Exposes switch (state), operation_mode, action_reporting, led_enable, led_color, led_state, led_sync_mode, action Picture

Remove the cover and press the little button 3x, the led will flash blue when in pairing mode. The device stays in this mode for 5 minutes or until it successfully paired.

This device does not support binding to groups or devices.

This device does support decoupling from the build in relay, when the device is decoupled it will emit a 'single', 'hold', and 'release' action.

LED Description off normal operation, the load is off white continues normal operation, the load is on red flashing connection to the zigbee network lost blue flashing connecting to the zigbee network blue continues for 4 sec connected successfully to the zigbee network

The LED can be disabled while the load is on by using a toothpick and holding the PROG button for 10 seconds.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: control_relay , decoupled .

Enable Action Reporting. Value can be found in the published state on the action_reporting property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"action_reporting": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"action_reporting": VALUE} . If value equals true action reporting is ON, if false OFF.

Enable LED. Value can be found in the published state on the led_enable property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_enable": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_enable": VALUE} . If value equals true led enable is ON, if false OFF.

LED ambient color. Value can be found in the published state on the led_color property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_color": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_color": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: ON , OFF , Blue , Red , Purple .

LED state. Value can be found in the published state on the led_state property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_state": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_state": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON led state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Sync LED with relay state. Value can be found in the published state on the led_sync_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_sync_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_sync_mode": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: Off , On , Inverted .