Niko 552-721X1
|Model
|552-721X1
|Vendor
|Niko
|Description
|Single connectable switch
|Exposes
|switch (state), operation_mode, action_reporting, led_enable, led_color, led_state, led_sync_mode, action
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Remove the cover and press the little button 3x, the led will flash blue when in pairing mode. The device stays in this mode for 5 minutes or until it successfully paired.
Binding
This device does not support binding to groups or devices.
Decoupling
This device does support decoupling from the build in relay, when the device is decoupled it will emit a 'single', 'hold', and 'release' action.
LED
|LED
|Description
|off
|normal operation, the load is off
|white continues
|normal operation, the load is on
|red flashing
|connection to the zigbee network lost
|blue flashing
|connecting to the zigbee network
|blue continues for 4 sec
|connected successfully to the zigbee network
The LED can be disabled while the load is on by using a toothpick and holding the PROG button for 10 seconds.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Operation mode (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
operation_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operation_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operation_mode": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
control_relay,
decoupled.
Action reporting (binary)
Enable Action Reporting. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_reporting property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"action_reporting": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"action_reporting": VALUE}. If value equals
true action reporting is ON, if
false OFF.
Led enable (binary)
Enable LED. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_enable property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_enable": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_enable": VALUE}. If value equals
true led enable is ON, if
false OFF.
Led color (enum)
LED ambient color. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_color property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_color": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_color": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
ON,
OFF,
Blue,
Red,
Purple.
Led state (binary)
LED state. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_state property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_state": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_state": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON led state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Led sync mode (enum)
Sync LED with relay state. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_sync_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_sync_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_sync_mode": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
Off,
On,
Inverted.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
single,
hold,
release,
single_ext,
hold_ext,
release_ext.