Zigbee2MQTT

Niko 552-721X1

Model552-721X1
VendorNiko
DescriptionSingle connectable switch
Exposesswitch (state), action, operation_mode, led_enable, led_state, linkquality
PictureNiko 552-721X1

Notes

Pairing

Remove the cover and press the little button 3x, the led will flash blue when in pairing mode. The device stays in this mode for 5 minutes or until it succesfully paired.

Binding

This device does not support binding to groups or devices.

Decoupling

This device does support decoupling from the build in relay, when the device is decoupled it will emit a 'single', 'hold', and 'release' action.

LED

LEDDescription
offnormal operation, the load is off
white continuesnormal operation, the load is on
red flashingconnection to the zigbee network lost
blue flashingconnecting to the zigbee network
blue continues for 4 secconnected succesfulyl to the zigbee network

The LED can be disabled while the load is on by using a toothpick and holding the PROG button for 10 seconds.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: single, hold, release.

Operation_mode (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: control_relay, decoupled.

Led_enable (binary)

Enable LED. Value can be found in the published state on the led_enable property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_enable": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_enable": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true led_enable is ON, if false OFF.

Led_state (binary)

LED State. Value can be found in the published state on the led_state property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_state": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON led_state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.