Zigbee2MQTT

Niko 552-720X4

Model552-720X4
VendorNiko
DescriptionBattery switch with 4 buttons
Exposesaction, battery, linkquality
PictureNiko 552-720X4

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on_top_left, off_top_left, on_bottom_left, off_bottom_left, on_top_right, off_top_right, on_bottom_right, off_bottom_right, brightness_move_up_top_left, brightness_move_up_bottom_left, brightness_move_up_top_right, brightness_move_up_bottom_right, brightness_move_down_top_left, brightness_move_down_bottom_left, brightness_move_down_top_right, brightness_move_down_bottom_right, brightness_stop_top_left, brightness_stop_bottom_left, brightness_stop_top_right, brightness_stop_bottom_right.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.