Niko 552-720X2

Model 552-720X2 Vendor Niko Description Battery switch with 2 buttons Exposes action, battery Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on_left , off_left , on_right , off_right , brightness_move_up_left , brightness_move_up_right , brightness_move_down_left , brightness_move_down_right , brightness_stop_left , brightness_stop_right .