# Schneider Electric 550D6001

Model 550D6001 Vendor Schneider Electric Description LK FUGA wiser wireless battery 4 button switch Exposes action, linkquality Picture White-label Elko EKO07117

Short press (< 0.5 seconds) the upper left button three times.

Short press (< 0.5 seconds) the upper left button three times and hold for 10 seconds, until the LED blinks red. After releasing the LED will stop blinking once the device is reset.

# 1-channel vs 2-channel mode

Depending on the firmware version the device may support both 1-channel and 2-channel mode. In 1-channel mode both the upper and lower buttons works as the upper buttons. On some firmware versions (incl. those sold as Elko EKO07117) the device starts out in 1-channel mode and must be switched into 2-channel mode either by using the Elko / Wiser gateway or by holding down button 1 and 4 (upper left and lower right) for approx. 10 seconds - the led will flash red and the become green once successfull.

The battery used is a standard CR2032. The battery can be replaced by pulling off the button keys along with the horizontal bar in the middle of the switch.

# ELKO Smart

This device is also used by the EKO07117 SmartSwitch Push Wireless in the ELKO Smart range (ELKO is a subsidiary of Schneider Electric).

# LED blinking green and red

Device is unable to communicate with gateway. Press the reset button quickly three times, then hold for 20 seconds, until the LED blinks red. After this the device will reboot and should be ready for pairing.

# All buttons generates *_top actions

See the 1-channel vs 2-channel mode section above.

# Additional resources

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on_top , off_top , on_bottom , off_bottom , brightness_move_up_top , brightness_stop_top , brightness_move_down_top , brightness_stop_top , brightness_move_up_bottom , brightness_stop_bottom , brightness_move_down_bottom , brightness_stop_bottom .